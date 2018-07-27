Worth Noting:



White supremacists announced plans to rally in downtown Berkeley on Sunday, August 5. There is a broadly sponsored counter rally Sweep Out the Fascists: A Festival of Resilience. 3 links for more information are given below.



August 10 is the deadline for submitting ballot initiatives and the watch is on as to whether Mayor Arreguin will call the special Council meeting this week to vote on the Police Commission Charter amendment. The final version co-authored by Arreguin was built on endless hours of community work.



Wednesday evening Traffic Circles are on the Parks and Waterfront Commission agenda.

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Sweep Out the Fascists: A Festival of Resilience, Sun, Aug 5, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Civic Center Park, Ohlone Playground and Greenway to MLK Park, Festival of Resilience is counter rally to announced rally by white supremacists, white nationalists, Trump supporters in downtown Berkeley at Civic Center Park,

https://www.berkeleyside.com/2018/08/03/stop-the-hate-rally-planned-sunday-in-berkeley

http://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/450/2018-08-05-sweep-out-the-fascists-a-festival-of-resilience

http://wellstoneclub.org/event/festival-of-resilience-reject-hate-in-the-bay/

Monday, August 6 2018

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Small Business, Mon, Aug, 6, 10:00 – 12:30 pm, 1947 Center St, 3rd Floor, Magnolia Room, Agenda: Presentation Sustainable Economies Law Center on Worker Cooperatives, Succession Planning, Mitigating impacts during contruction

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Mayor/Home/Ad-Hoc_Subcommittee_on_Small_Business.aspx

Public Works Commission T1 Subcommittee with Parks and Waterfront Commission Subcommittee Capital Projects, Mon, Aug, 6, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, 1901 Hearst, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Phase 1 and Phase 2 updates

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Aug 6, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Stop the Violence Block Party - Berkeley National Night Out, Tue, Aug 7, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm, McGee @ Stuart, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15522

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, Aug 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: Traffic Circles, Ferry Service, Marina Plan, Capital Projects https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Thursday, August 9, 2018

No City meetings scheduled

Friday, August 10, 2018

Movies in the Park – Paddington 2, Fri, Aug 10, 8:15 pm – 10:00 pm, 1201 Euclid Ave @ Eunice, Codornices Park

Saturday, August 11 2018

Music in the Park – Jazz + R&B, Sat, Aug 11, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Ohlone Park, Hearst @ Grant/McGee

Music in the Park | Family Concerts, Sat, Aug 11, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Ohlone Park, Hearst @ Grant/McGee

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/communitycalendar/default.asp?date=8%2F11%2F2018&month=8&Year=2018

Sunday, August 12, 2018

No City events listed

