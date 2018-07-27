Obituaries

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former Oakland Mayor and U.S. Congressman Ron Dellums. I am grateful to have had an opportunity to learn from him and discuss our shared experiences as social workers before entering politics. He was a trailblazer who committed his life to peace as well as economic and social justice. His renowned strength and advocacy for disadvantaged communities inspired me and other African-American politicians to run for office.

Ron Dellums dedicated his life to public service and we in the East Bay were very fortunate to have him represent us both locally and in Washington DC. My condolences are with the Dellums family and friends during this difficult time."