Obituaries

We mourn the passing of brother Ron Dellums, a pioneer in African American progressive representation for the East Bay, a civil rights leader for the nation, a statesman in opposing apartheid, a leader in the Democratic Socialists of America. Starting as a Berkeley City Councilman, he rose to eloquent representation of all Americans and devotedly served Oakland and the East Bay.

He was a guiding star in fighting for human dignity, peace, and equality.

We honor his memory.