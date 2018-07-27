Obituaries
Statement on Ron Dellums's Passing
Jovanka Beckles,Richmond City Coumcil
Tuesday July 31, 2018 - 04:11:00 PM
We mourn the passing of brother Ron Dellums, a pioneer in African American progressive representation for the East Bay, a civil rights leader for the nation, a statesman in opposing apartheid, a leader in the Democratic Socialists of America. Starting as a Berkeley City Councilman, he rose to eloquent representation of all Americans and devotedly served Oakland and the East Bay.
He was a guiding star in fighting for human dignity, peace, and equality.
We honor his memory.