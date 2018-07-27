Obituaries

Ron Dellums was a force to be reckoned with. He was always engaged with, listening to and heard the people. And, as a leader always willing to help form consensus. Highlights over the span of his life and career indicates his involvement with the community he loved and served. He held a masters degree in social work, Howard University School of Social Work lecturer, Berkeley city Council-member, Oakland Mayor, member of Congress and lobbyist. Dellums was the first African American elected to Congress from Northern California. He served 13 terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971 to 1998. He was the second Black elected to the Berkeley City Council in 1967. After my historic election as Berkeley's first African American woman elected to the City Council in 1975, Congressman Dellums was very helpful in my orientation and learning the "ropes". He understood what it meant to be the "first" as an elected official. He reached out to me which I will always appreciate. The Dellums staff arranged and Mr. Dellums personally conducted my Washington DC political orientation tour as a locally elected official. During my political career, I was able to put to good use the persons and information to which I was introduced. The Dellums local staff and volunteers were always supportive and helpful to me as Council member and Vice Mayor. Ron Dellums was fearless, committed, always speaking truth to power. May he rest in peace; his legacy will live on. My condolences to the Dellums family, his loved ones and friends.