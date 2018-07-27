Extra

Berkeley Woman Found Dead at Dublin BART Shortly After Release from Santa Rita Jail

Jeff Shuttleworth (BCN)
Monday July 30, 2018 - 03:22:00 PM
Bookmark and Share

A woman who was found dead at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station on Saturday morning shortly after she was released from Santa Rita Jail was identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau today as 26-year-old Jessica St. Louis of Berkeley 

St. Louis' body was discovered near the passenger pick-up/drop-off area at the station at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to BART officials. 

BART officials had said on Saturday that she had a bump on her head and investigators were trying to determine whether she had it when she was released from the jail. 

Alameda County sheriff's officials said today that a medical exam of St. Louis showed no signs of homicide or assault and they suspect that she died from a drug overdose. 

The results of a toxicology report are still pending, according to the sheriff's office.