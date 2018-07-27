A woman who was found dead at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station on Saturday morning shortly after she was released from Santa Rita Jail was identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau today as 26-year-old Jessica St. Louis of Berkeley

St. Louis' body was discovered near the passenger pick-up/drop-off area at the station at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to BART officials.

BART officials had said on Saturday that she had a bump on her head and investigators were trying to determine whether she had it when she was released from the jail.

Alameda County sheriff's officials said today that a medical exam of St. Louis showed no signs of homicide or assault and they suspect that she died from a drug overdose.

The results of a toxicology report are still pending, according to the sheriff's office.