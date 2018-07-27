A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night with stab wounds to the torso and a 22-year-old man is in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin following a fight at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Sunday, Berkeley police said.

It wasn't certain what triggered the stabbing that left the younger man being treated at Highland Hospital in Oakland, said Berkeley police Lt. Dave Lindenau.

The call came in to police at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Civic Center Park is close to the main police station, Lindenau said, "So a lot of police like me just walked out and started going over there."

Officers saw the 22-year-old man running west from the park along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and captured him a short time later.

The victim was found lying in the Civic Center parking lot. Lindenau said he is expected to survive, but was unable to provide much information to police Sunday night.

The suspect was arrested and charged with suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon - a knife that was found near the scene. His name was not released.