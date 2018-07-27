Worth Noting:



The number of City meetings is very light as summer vacations ensue.



Berkeley City Council did not finish this last Tuesday so instead of leaving on summer recess, they are meeting again this Tuesday July 31 at 6:00 pm. Only 12 items are listed on the agenda, but with several contentious items don’t expect an early finish. All items are listed below with the link. 6. Rent Ordinance and 7. Police Commission Charter Amendment are likely to bring the most discussion.



Political campaigns are starting with lots of opportunities to be involved. With a little travel or phone banking you can help unseat a Republican in one of the vulnerable Congressional Districts. There are many involved organizations. Here are three:



Indivisible Berkeley https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/



Indivisible East Bay https://indivisibleeb.org/



Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club http://wellstoneclub.org/



When it comes to elections think about this: only 62.64% of eligible Alameda County voters actually voted in 2016. That is only slightly better than the national average of 60.2%. Since such a large number of eligible voters were not registered or if registered didn’t vote, Trump in final tally was elected by 27.26% of eligible voters.

Sunday, July 29, 2018

Indivisible East Bay, Sun, July 29, 1:00 pm, Sports Basement, 2nd Floor

https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/

Monday, July 30, 2018

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, July 30, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tues, July 31, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Consent: 1. revision meeting schedule, 2. MOU Fire Fighters Association/AFF Local 1227, 3. Mou Berkeley Police Association, Action: Urgency Ordinance Rulles for Street events without Permits, 4. Affordable Housing Bond, 5. Transfer Tax Ballot Measure, 6. Amend Rent Ordinance Ballot Measure, 7. Charter Amendment to Police Review Commission Ballot Measure, 8. Ballot measure 50 cents/ride tax on Transportation Network Companies (i.e. Lyft, Uber), 9 Lobbyists Registration and Regulation Ordinance, 10. Allow indigent to do Community service in lieu of penalties, 11 Accessory Dwelling Ordinance updates, Commercial Retail Cannabis Nurseries.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-31-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, Aug 1, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: GG Funding, Urban Shield, 5-year Plan for expanded Disaster Preparedness, Learning from report on Tubb’s Fire

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, August 2, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

1920 Allston Way – Berkeley Community Theater – partial rehab

2628 Shattuck Ave – demolish commercial building

2434 San Pablo – demolish commercial buildings

UC Upper Hearst Development Project

2901 Benvenue – Mills Act Contract

1440 and 1450 Hawthorne Terrace – consider adding to list of potential Initiations

Friday, August 3, 2018

No City meetings scheduled

Saturday, August 4, 2018

No City events listed

Sunday, August 5, 2018

No City events listed

_____________________

The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar

www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

Indivisible Berkeley engages in local, state and national events, actions, town halls and election mobilizations https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions