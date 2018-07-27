Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, July 29 - August 5l
Worth Noting:
The number of City meetings is very light as summer vacations ensue.
Berkeley City Council did not finish this last Tuesday so instead of leaving on summer recess, they are meeting again this Tuesday July 31 at 6:00 pm. Only 12 items are listed on the agenda, but with several contentious items don’t expect an early finish. All items are listed below with the link. 6. Rent Ordinance and 7. Police Commission Charter Amendment are likely to bring the most discussion.
Political campaigns are starting with lots of opportunities to be involved. With a little travel or phone banking you can help unseat a Republican in one of the vulnerable Congressional Districts. There are many involved organizations. Here are three:
Indivisible Berkeley https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/
Indivisible East Bay https://indivisibleeb.org/
Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club http://wellstoneclub.org/
When it comes to elections think about this: only 62.64% of eligible Alameda County voters actually voted in 2016. That is only slightly better than the national average of 60.2%. Since such a large number of eligible voters were not registered or if registered didn’t vote, Trump in final tally was elected by 27.26% of eligible voters.
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Indivisible East Bay, Sun, July 29, 1:00 pm, Sports Basement, 2nd Floor
https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/
Monday, July 30, 2018
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, July 30, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tues, July 31, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Consent: 1. revision meeting schedule, 2. MOU Fire Fighters Association/AFF Local 1227, 3. Mou Berkeley Police Association, Action: Urgency Ordinance Rulles for Street events without Permits, 4. Affordable Housing Bond, 5. Transfer Tax Ballot Measure, 6. Amend Rent Ordinance Ballot Measure, 7. Charter Amendment to Police Review Commission Ballot Measure, 8. Ballot measure 50 cents/ride tax on Transportation Network Companies (i.e. Lyft, Uber), 9 Lobbyists Registration and Regulation Ordinance, 10. Allow indigent to do Community service in lieu of penalties, 11 Accessory Dwelling Ordinance updates, Commercial Retail Cannabis Nurseries.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-31-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, Aug 1, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: GG Funding, Urban Shield, 5-year Plan for expanded Disaster Preparedness, Learning from report on Tubb’s Fire
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, August 2, 2018
Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, August 2, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
1920 Allston Way – Berkeley Community Theater – partial rehab
2628 Shattuck Ave – demolish commercial building
2434 San Pablo – demolish commercial buildings
UC Upper Hearst Development Project
2901 Benvenue – Mills Act Contract
1440 and 1450 Hawthorne Terrace – consider adding to list of potential Initiations
Friday, August 3, 2018
No City meetings scheduled
Saturday, August 4, 2018
No City events listed
Sunday, August 5, 2018
No City events listed
_____________________
The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY
Indivisible Berkeley engages in local, state and national events, actions, town halls and election mobilizations https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions