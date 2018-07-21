The President of the United States capitulated beside the Russian president when asked what he said to Putin about Russian interference in our elections. Trump said he believed Putin's denials and blathered irrelevantly on and on about Hillary's email server. He dismissed the deep and detailed evidence compiled by our security agencies - NSA, CIA, FBI - and by the Special Council's investigation, calling them "witch hunts," deferring instead to Putin.

He publicly called our closest trading partners and military allies "foes" in the presence of a real foe. His wimpy performance is worse than disgusting; it is treasonous. He is weakening our alliances while supporting our adversaries.

In a democratic nation of law, impeachment is the appropriate remedy.