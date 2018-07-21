Former art museum to be turned into scientific research hub



"The Woo Hon Fai Hall building, previously home to the Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive, or BAMPFA" (2626 Bancroft Way), "is a city landmark that will be part of a new research center called the BioEnginuity Hub."



......"While the final designs for the building are in development, 40,000 square feet of wet laboratory -- where experiments involving highly dangerous substances can take place -- and office spaces will be available by the time of completion...."



8-story, 122-unit housing complex planned for Bancroft Way (2580 Bancroft Way)



"The planned development, which will be named 'The Standard', will replace several local businesses and will target students who wish to live near campus."



UC wins management contract for Los Alamos laboratory



"The Management and operating contract for Los Alamos National Laboratory was awarded to the UC Board of Regents, the Battelle Memorial Institute and the Texas A&M University Systen last month by the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration......"The UC will take a leading role in the management partnership among the three institutions, which will operate as Triad National Security, LLC or Triad, according to UC President Janet Napolitano"....We have been involved in the management of Los Alamos for 75 years and I am pleased to say that we will continue that involvement," Napolitano said at the Wednesday regents meeting."