City Council is scheduled for two days of public meetings/hearings before taking off for summer recess on Wednesday, July 25. Monday is Agreements with other Law Enforcement Agencies or Private Security Organizations, NCRIC (Northern California Regional Intelligence Center) and Urban Shield. Meeting starts at 4:00 pm at City Hall, Tuesday the regular Council meeting starts at 6:00 pm and promises to end late. Bring rations (food and water)



Wednesday – Body Worn Cameras are on the Police Review Commission agenda. The body worn cameras were purchased months ago and still not implemented – this might be interesting.



Election campaigns are heating up, while city meetings are slowing down. If you are not involved in the local campaigns, look to helping in one of the vulnerable Republican Congressional Districts. You can connect through:



Indivisible Berkeley https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/



Indivisible East Bay https://indivisibleeb.org/



Wellston Democratic Renewal Club http://wellstoneclub.org/







Sunday, July 22, 2018



Campaign Kickoffs, Local and State Ballot Measures, Meeting open to all, BTU/BPA/BCA, Sun, July 22, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, 1939 Addison, East Bay Media Center,



Monday, July 23, 2018



Berkeley City Council, Mon, July 23, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: 1. Approval agreements with other Law Enforcement Agencies, 2. a. Adopt Subcommittee recommendations on NCRIC and Urban Shield (Arreguin, Harrison, Davila), 2 b. Urban Shield – continue 2018 and work with Alameda Co. Supervisors to reconstitute focus 2019 (Wengraf).



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-23-2018_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx



Children, Youth and Recreation Commission – Special Meeting, Mon, July 23, 7:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 2020 Vision Supplemental Questions for Community Agency Grant RFP



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/



Civic Arts Commission – Arts Education Subcommittee, Mon, July 23, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room 1st Floor, Agenda: education work plan



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/



Homeless Commission – Site Visit Subcommittee, 6:30 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Zero Waste Commission, Mon, July 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Single Use Foodware and Litter Reduction, plastics #1-#7 recycling,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Tax the Rich rally – CANCELLED - please attend 4:00 pm Urban Shield NCRIC meeting, Mon, July 23, at City Hall

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tue, July 24, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

4:30 pm - Closed Session – Conference with Labor Negotiators

6:00 pm – Regular Session – Action Agenda: 60. 1446 Fifth Street Appeal, 61. a.&b. U1 Funds to repay Worker’s Comp 1001, 1007, 1011 University and 1925 Ninth Street, 62. Density Bonus, 63. Transfer Tax Ballot Initiative, 64. Rent Ordinance Ballot Initiative, 65. Emergency Preparedness 66. ADU Ordinance Updates, 67. Cannabis Nurseries, 68. Short Term Rental Ordinance, 69. Lobbyists Registration Ordinance, 70. Police Review Commission Charter Ballot Initiative, 71. Community service in lieu of Parking Penalties, 72. Use Nextdoor for Real Time BPD updates, 73. Allow City Staff to Serve as Commissioner, 74. Ballot measure 50-cents per ride tax on Transportation Network Companies, 75. Gender ID on public records, 76. Expanded National Night Out to campus event to reduce crime in campus area, 77. Wildfire App for BPD to provide real time updates

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-24-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Mental Health Commission – Diversity Subcommittee, Tue, July 24, 6:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Peace and Justice Commission Subcommittee: Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Tue, July 24, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Civic Arts Commission, Wed, July 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: BART Plaza update, change location to So. Berkeley Library, time 8:00 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Commission on Disability, Wed, July 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Single use foodware and litter reduction, MCPD Bike Share – no accessible bikes, Elevator enforcement ordinance, Visitibility, Bikes on Sidewalks, Seeking place on DRC, ADU amendment for accessibility, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, Wed, July 25, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: EV Update, BESO, EDCE, Deep Green, BAAQMD 2018 Climate Protection Grant Awards, Fossil Free Berkeley, Climate Emergency

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, Wed, July 25, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: General C-64, Homeless Encampment, Lexipool Policies, Request for Information, After Action Reports, Body Worn Cameras, June 20. 2017 Police Response, July 23, MOU and Urban Shield Exercises, Charter Amendment,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, July 26, 2018

Community Health Commission, Thur, July 26, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda not posted https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, Thur, July 26, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: MHSA Innovations Trauma Informed Care Plan, Pathways STAIR presentation, HOTT and Mobile Crisis, By-Laws

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, July 26, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

2129 Ninth Street – demolish 2-story duplex and construct two new 2-story new 2-story dwellings

2701 Shattuck Ave – 5-story, 61 foot-tall, mixed use, 57 dwelling (including 5 VLI units)

1798 Scenic Ave – Change use of existing Pacific School of Religion from higher education to middle school

Friday, July 27, 2018

Movies in the Park - Mulan, Fri, July 27, 8:30 pm – 10:30 pm, James Kenny Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15524

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Music in the Park \ Kidchella Concert Series, Sat, July 28, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, Live Oak Park,

Sunday, July 29, 2018

Indivisible East Bay, Sun, July 29, 1:00 pm, Sports Basement, 2nd Floor

https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY