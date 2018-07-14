Several evenings a week I sit on my porch to watch the transition from daylight to twilight to evening. It is a beautiful and magnificent journey. I also notice a luminous object in the sky, often the only luminous object my eyes can see. Someone suggested that it may be a planet. I am hoping that one of you can get your mind off the planet earth for a while -- nowadays that should not be difficult --- and educate me about what I am seeing.

Except for Mercury, which is too hot because of its proximity to the sun, I am planning on relocating to one of the planets. If the bright object I see up there is a planet, perhaps Venus, that would be ideal because I would be able to look down occasionally to see how things are going here. As you know looking down is much easier on the neck than looking up. Whoever else would like to join me, including your friends and family, are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and religion. Except for the planet Earth, affirmative action laws are completely unnecessary on the other planets.

A friend of mine claims that there is a lot of evidence of intelligent life on the other planets. According to my friend, the irrefutable evidence of high intelligence on these planets is that their residents have never attempted to contact us.