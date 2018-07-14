Worth Noting:



As is often the case, community, board and commission meetings with interesting agendas are scheduled at the same time, very few are recorded and meeting minutes are sketchy at best.



Monday – the Homeless Commission has a site visit subcommittee meeting a 6:30 pm.



Tuesday – Landmarks subcommittee meets in the morning 10:30 on the Shellmound project. In the evening is the 3rd Caring for Our Community on the homeless while at the same time City Council will be hearing at the work session about the differences in health outcomes by race and location (the council meeting should be video recorded).



Wednesday – The Commission on Labor will hear from Attorney Michael Grossman on ICE while the Planning Commission sits through a scoping session on the Environmental Impact Report for the Adeline Corridor.



The agenda for the last City Council meeting (July 24) before summer recess is unbelievably long and available for comment (it is best to comment early if you want your email read council@cityofberkeley.info). At the Council Agenda Committee it was announced that there would be a Council meeting on Urban Shield on July 23, but that is not yet posted in the index.



July 24 City Council meeting Agenda Consent: 8. IKE Smart City Kiosks, 9. ACRO Temporary Staffing Contract, 10. Formal Bid Solicitations, 11. Minuteman Contract, 12. Contract Janitorial Service – Universal Building Services, 13. Ambulance Billing Services, 14. Aging Services Programs, 15. BOSS to Operate secure Storage, 16. Berkeley Way Application A1 Funds, 18. Housing Trust Funds for Housing Rehab, 19. Designating City’s Labor Negotiator, 20. MOU SEIU Local 1021 Maintenance and Clerical Chapters, 21. Unrepresented Employees Agreement, 24. Cyber Resilience Plan, 29. Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, 30. Rental Unmarked Vehicles, 31. Contract Crime Scene cleaners, 32. On-call services Phlebotomy and Sexual Assault Exams, 34. Sanitary sewer services, 35. & 41. Milvia Bikeway Project, 36. KPM Consulting, LLC. on-call Project and Construction, 38. Center Street Parking, 39. Recycling Transfer Station Rebuild Feasibility Study, 43. Use Agreements 1001, 1011 University, 44. Capital improvement paving, 45. Go Berkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot contract, 46. Reject Bids Woolsley Street Project, 47. Reject Bids, Panoramic Hill Rehabilitation Project, 48. Art & Culture Plan, 49. ADU Pilot House the Homeless, 51. Posting Board and Commission meeting Minutes, 52. Ballot Measure Vision 2050, 54. RRFB Light San Pablo & Addison, 57. – 59. Support of Legislation Sanctuary State, Sexual assault investigations, Keep Families Together Act, Agenda Action: 60. 1446 Fifth Street Appeal, 61. a.&b. U1 Funds to repay Worker’s Comp 1001, 1007, 1011 University and 1925 Ninth Street, 62. Density Bonus, 63. Transfer Tax Ballot Initiative, 64. Rent Ordinance Ballot Initiative, 65. Emergency Preparedness 66. ADU Ordinance Updates, 67. Cannabis Nurseries, 68. Short Term Rental Ordinance, 69. Lobbyists Registration Ordinance, 70. Police Review Commission Charter Ballot Initiative, 71. Community service in lieu of Parking Penalties, 72. Use Nextdoor for Real Time BPD updates, 73. Allow City Staff to Serve as Commissioner, 74. Ballot measure 50-cents per ride tax on Transportation Network Companies, 75. Gender ID on public records, 77. Wildfire App for BPD to provide real time updates



Sunday, July 15, 2018

Music in the Park \ Kidchella Concert Series, Sun, July 15, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, Willard Park,

Monday, July 16, 2018

City Council – closed session, Mon, July 16, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Agenda: 1) Legal Council existing litigations Chapler v COB (ACSC No. RG 17845898), Schneider v. COB (ACSC No. 17850497), Moore-Johnson v. Chouteau, et.al. (ACSC No. RG16843929), 2) Significant exposure, 3) Labor Negotiations. Berkeley Police Association, Berkeley Fire Fighters Association, Local 1227, Berkeley Chief Fire Officers. Local 1227, Unrepresented Employees, SEIU Local 1021 Community services & Part-time Recreations Leaders Association, Public Employees’ Union, Local 1, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1245

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-16-2018_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, July 16, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, closed session update on Labor Negotiations at 6:30 pm precedes meeting,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Homeless Commission – Site Visit Subcommittee, Mon, July 16, 6:30 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: site visits and protocol

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, July 16, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Berkeley City Council – Worksession, Tue, July 17, 6:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Berkeley Age Friendly Initiative, Berkeley Health Status Report 2018, Potential Modifications to the FY Community Agency Request for Proposals

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-17-2018_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Caring For Our Community – Tue, July 17, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Marina RVs, 9th St Shelter, Building Empathy

http://files.constantcontact.com/79bfd5a6601/48a5a057-6b4d-4034-a276-1beed4dd3fcc.pdf

Landmarks Preservation Commission – Ad Hoc Subcommittee, Tue, July 17, 10:30 am, 1947 Center St, 3rd Floor, Douglas Fir Conference Room, Agenda: 1900 Fourth St (Shellmound Site) and SB35

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, July 18, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Resolution in support library services for undocumented residents, immigrants and Dreamers.

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Labor, Wed, July 18, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentation Michael Grossman, Attorney-at-Law, Worker Rights and Employer Obligations ICE, Labor Education in Schools, Fair Workweek, Paid Family Leave, Homeless Youth, IWW negotiations, Living Wage Ordinance,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, July 18, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Site Visit Schedule, Lifelong Medical Care, West Berkeley Air Quality, PRC Charter, Training Programs Low-Income Residents, Banking and Business Loans Low-income residents

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, July 18, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Adeline Corridor Specific Plan update and EIR scoping session, Analysis and options related to small business support https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, July 19, 2018

Joint Subcommittee for Implementation of Housing Laws, Thur, July 19, 7:00 pm – 9:00pm, 1901 Heart Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: not posted.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Design Review Committee, Thur, July 19, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

2510 Channing – 8-story, 40 units, Majority Recommendations,

2527 San Pablo Ave – 6 story, 63 units, 3,179 sf commercial space, 56 parking spaces, secure storage 52 bikes, Final Design

1200 San Pablo – demolish single story non-residential building, 6-story, 66 foot mixed use with 57 dwelling units, 1,125 ground level restaurant, 44 parking spaces, secure storage 52 bikes, Preliminary Design

1110 University – demolish existing mixed use building (dry cleaners and 8-rent controlled units), construct 5-story, 55 foot mixed use with 36 units (including 12 BMR) and 2,731 ground floor commercial space, Majority Recommendations

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Thur, July 19, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Public Campaign Financing matching funds

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Mental Health Commission, Thur, July 19, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

5:00 pm Fiscal and Programming Accountability Subcommittee

6:00 pm Site visit Subcommittee

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Open Government Commission, Thur, July 19, 7:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Lobbyist Registration Ordinance, revised or supplemental agenda material

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, Thur, July 19, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, on community calendar, no agenda posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, Thur, July 19, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Powered Scooter Ordinance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, July 20, 2018

No City meetings posted

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Zero Hour: Youth March for Climate Action, Sat, July 21, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, follow link for details

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/zero-hour-youth-march-for-climate-action-july-21/

Sunday, July 22, 2018

No meetings, demonstrations found, local campaign canvassing has started

