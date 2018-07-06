Extra

Flash: Berkeley Firefighters Respond to Fire at former University Hardware Building

Bay City News and Planet
Tuesday July 10, 2018 - 09:28:00 AM
A structure fire in Berkeley was under control last night, a dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at about 10:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of University Avenue,

The building is the former location of University Hardware at 2145 University, and was slated to become the new Acheson Commons development.

The historic facade was supposed to be preserved as a condition of the use permit.

