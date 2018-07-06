Can the President pardon himself or others, to free himself from criminal investigation? Can the president be compelled to testify before a grand jury? Can a sitting president be criminally indicted for obstructing justice? What is the legal consequence for Trump's violations of the Emoluments Clause? These are some of the crucial questions that the next Supreme Court Justice may decide. The man whose legal and political jeopardy is at stake should not be the one to select that Justice.

America is great because we are a nation of laws, not a vassal of organized crime. Even Republicans who support the President's most questionable policies ought to agree that law and order require postponing confirmation of the next Justice until after the mid-term elections, when the Will of the People can guide their representative Senators.

Presidential power must be checked now, to prevent our democracy from becoming his autocracy.