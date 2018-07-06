Worth Noting:



The summary of meetings for the coming week is not as heavy as expected considering the canceling and rescheduling for the 4th of July Holiday. When the Peace and Justice Commission meets on Federal Immigration abuses on Monday evening it will be after the working poor and nine children living in vehicles at the Marina are evicted from their current location under threat of arrest and being jailed in Berkeley or Santa Rita.



The Tuesday City Council Agenda is packed. The Vacancy Ordinance, Police Commission Charter Amendment, Fire Safety and Disaster Preparedness and Transfer Tax Ballot Initiative are in the agenda item list.



The Community meeting on fire safety Thursday evening organized by Sophie Hahn District 5 is timely given that fire season is upon us. The announcement does not list speakers.

Sunday, July 8, 2018

No City meetings or events posted

Monday, July 9, 2018

Agenda Committee, Monday, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda Plan for July 24 City Council Meeting – last scheduled council meeting before summer recess, Consent: 4. Inventory and Conserve Public art Collection, 5. ACRO Temporary Staffing Contract, 7. Minuteman Contract, 8. Contract Janitorial Service – Universal Building Services, 10. Aging Services Programs, 11. BOSS to Operate secure Storage, 12. Berkeley Way Application A1 Funds, 14. Housing Trust Funds for Housing Rehab, 16. SEIU Local 1021Agreement, 17. Unrepresented Employees Agreement, 25. Sanitary sewer services, 26. & 32. Milvia Bikeway Project, 34. Use Agreements 1001, 1011 University, 35. Capital improvement paving, 36. Go Berkeley Residential Shared Parking Pilot contract, 37. Reject Bids Woolsley Street Project, 38. Reject Bids, Panoramic Hill Rehabilitation Project, 39. ADU Pilot House the Homeless, 41. Ballot Measure Vision 2050, 45. Community service in lieu of Parking Penalties, 49. Use Nextdoor for Real Time BPD updates, 50. Allow City Staff to Serve as Commissioner, 53. Gender ID on public records, 55. Wildfire App for BPD to provide real time updates, Action: 56. 1446 Fifth Street Appeal, 57. MOU Law Enforcement Agencies, Police Dept or Private Security, 58 a.&b. U1 Funds to repay Worker’s Comp 1001, 1007, 1011 University and 1925 Ninth Street, 59. Density Bonus, 60. Arts and Culture Plan, 61. Posting Board and Commission meeting Minutes, 62. Lobbyists Registration Ordinance, 63. Police Review Commission Charter Ballot Initiative

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Peace and Justice Commission, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Responsible Investments, Federal Immigration Abuses, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, May 4, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tue, July 10, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Consent 6. 2111 McKinley Master Lease BOSS, 8. Urban Agriculture Ordinance, 11. Bike Station Agreement with BART City to pay $130,000 in new Center St. Garage, 16. Rename Ashby BART Mable Howard BART, 19. Commercial Cannabis Retail Nurseries, 20. Permit Process for Scooter Sharing Companies on Public Streets, 21. Revisions to Short Term Rental Ordinance, 26. Request for Comprehensive Annual Report on Homeless Services (past reports in packet well worth reading), Action 27. ZAB appeal 840 Page Street, 28. Unlawful Nuisance Ordinance Residential Buildings vacant > 120 days and meeting 2 or more specified conditions 29. a.&b. Immediate Priorities for Fire Safety and Overall Disaster Preparedness, 30. Affordable Housing Bond Nov. Ballot Initiative, 31. Ballot Initiative Rent Ordinance, 32. a.&b. Charter Amendment Police Commission, 34. Auto Sales in Commercial South Area, , 35. ADU Ordinance Updates, 36. Standards for Views, 37. CEAC recommendations City-wide Green Development requirements apply to 50 units or more, LEED Silver, 38. Ballot Initiative Increase Transfer Tax to fund Homeless Services.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-10-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board, Tue, July 10, 11:00 am, 1821 Catalina Ave, Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, Agenda: Special Project Grant, Planned Expenditures, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Solano_BID_Board.aspx

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Ad-Hoc Subcommittee on Climate Emergency Declaration, Wed, July 11, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: Scope of Committee, Committee Composition, Town Hall, Roles, Scheduled meetings

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Adhoc_Committee_on_Climate_Emergency/

Homeless Commission, Wed, July 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Aging Homeless as a Priority, Suicide Prevention, Encampments, Peer Driven Models, Expanded Shelter Access

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Housing Advisory Commission, Wed, July 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Small Sites, Tenant Opportunity to Purchase (TOPA), 1281 University RFP, 163, 1654 Fifth Street, Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO), Moderate Income Housing, Implementation State Housing Law

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, July 11, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, No Agenda Posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, Wed, July 11, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Lexipol Policies, Dismantling Homeless Encampments, Requests for Information,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Small Business, Thur, July 12, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 1947 Center Street, 3rd Floor Magnolia Room, Agenda: Commercial Vacancies

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Council_8/Small_Business_Subcommittee.aspx

Firescaping and Fire Safety, Thur, July 12, 7:00 pm, 941 The Alameda, Northbrae Church

Organized by Sophie Hahn, District 5

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, July 12, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Climate Mobilization, Zero-emission Fleet Policy, Water Infrastructure Bond, Microfibers

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Public Works Commission, Thur, July 12, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: No Agenda Posted

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, July 12, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

1470 Cornell – Reconstruct 1392 sf 2-story single family dwelling with 523 sf addition, convert 200 sf habitable space back to garage, (staff recommend approve)

1601 Oxford – (Preview) construct 4-story 36,000 sf with 34 age-restricted BMR units for seniors, 1 manager unit, 2 units for use by All Souls Episcopal Parish, partial underground parking

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, July 13, 2018

Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, Fri, July 13, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, 2072 San Pablo Ave, Priya Restaurant

Saturday, July14, 2018

McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action, Sat, July 14, 9:45 am potluck brunch, meeting 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, location TBD

Sunday, July 15, 2018

Music in the Park \ Kidchella Concert Series, Sun, July 15, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, Willard Park,

_____________________

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

Indivisible Berkeley engage in local, state and national events, actions, town halls and election mobilizations https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions