Berkeley police last week arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of stabbing someone in April while he was visiting the police station to recover a car that had been towed in an unrelated matter.



Joshua Gertz, of Berkeley, allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man in the 1700 block of McGee Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on April 3.

He was arrested on June 26 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery and violating the terms of his probation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5700