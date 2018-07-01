A smoke advisory has been issued for today for the San Francisco Bay Area because of smoke coming from the County Fire in Yolo County, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.



Air district officials suggest that area residents avoid outdoor physical activity and keep children inside if it's smoky outside.



Keep windows and doors closed unless it's really hot out. If it's very hot and the home has no air conditioning, seek alternative shelter where it's cool.



Home and car air conditioners should be run on recirculate.



Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean.



Anyone with asthma or lung disease is urged to follow their doctor's directions about taking medicine and following an asthma management plan.



People are urged to call their doctor if their symptoms get worse.



Anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and people with children are urged to talk with their doctor about whether to leave the area.



Berkeley residents on social media have reported ash from the fires falling at their homes.