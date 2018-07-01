Worth Noting:



With the Fourth of July in the middle of the week on Wednesday, most of the City meetings are either postponed, cancelled or rescheduled leaving a very light week. There are only two more regular City Council meetings before the summer recess (July 25 – September 10). The July 10 City Council agenda is available for review and comments. Any/all City ballot initiatives must be completed before summer recess to be on the November ballot.



Agenda for July 10 City Council meeting: Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info Consent items, 11. Bike Station Agreement with BART City to pay $130,000 in new Center St. Garage, 19. Commercial Cannabis Retail Nurseries, 20. Permit Process for Scooter Sharing Companies on Public Streets, 21. Revisions to Short Term Rental Ordinance, 26. Request for Comprehensive Annual Report on Homeless Services (past reports in packet well worth reading), Action items, 24. ZAB appeal 840 Page Street, 28. Unlawful Nuisance Ordinance Residential Buildings vacant > 120 days and meeting 2 or more specified conditions 29. a.&b. Immediate Priorities for Fire Safety and Overall Disaster Preparedness, 30. Affordable Housing Bond Nov. Ballot Initiative, 31. Ballot Initiative Rent Ordinance, 31. Berkeley Waterfront Parking Restrictions, 32. a.&b. Charter Amendment Police Commission, 34. Auto Sales in Commercial South Area, Urban Agriculture Ordinance, 35. ADU Ordinance Updates, 36. Standards for Views, 37. CEAC recommendations City-wide Green Development requirements apply to 50 units or more, LEED Silver, 38. Ballot Initiative Increase Transfer Tax to fund Homeless Services. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/07_Jul/City_Council__07-10-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Affordable Housing Act – a proposed ballot initiative, Sun, July 1, canvassing in South Berkeley by East Bay DSA https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events

Monday, July 2, 2018

Housing Advisory Commission – RFP Subcommittee, Mon, July 2, 3:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Personnel Board, Mon, July 2, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Recommend Classification Resilient Buildings Program Manager, Meet Kathy Lee PRC Officier

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, Mon, July 2, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, top of Solano in front of old Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

No City meetings or events posted

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 HOLIDAY

Fourth of July at Berkeley Waterfront/Marina – free event, Wed, July 4, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm, Fireworks at 9:30 pm, live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts, kids playground, (park provided fire pits only, no alcohol, no personal fireworks)

https://www.anotherbullwinkelshow.com/4th-of-july/

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, July 5, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

1920 Allston Way – Berkeley High Community Theater – Review/Comment, rehab landmarked building

1000-1010, 1014-1016, and 1020 Carleton, 2710 Tenth St – Demolition referral

UC Upper Hearst – UC development, 2 buildings, academic building 32,000 gross SF and residential 132 units one and two bedroom,

48 Shattuck Square - signage

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Friday, July 6, 2018

Movies in the Park – Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Fri, July 6, 8:45 pm – 10:30 pm, 1260 Allston @ Acton, Strawberry Creek Park

Saturday, July 7, 2018

Berkeley Neighborhood Council, Sat, July 7, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 2905 Shattuck, Art House, Agenda: not posted

Sunday, July 8, 2018

No City meetings or events posted

_____________________

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

Indivisible Berkeley engage in local, state and national events, actions, town halls and election mobilizations https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions