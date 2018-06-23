Rallies and marches to protest family separations and detentions by U.S. border officials will be held around the Bay Area today.



Thousands are expected to turn out for the protests, which are part of a nationwide "Families Belong Together" action, with an anchor protest in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park.



The protests challenge the separation of what protesters describe as separation of children from families at the U.S.-Mexico border



In San Francisco, an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will start with a march at Mission Dolores Park, at 19th and Dolores streets, and end with a rally at Civic Center.



Joan Baez and representatives from several organizations, including Mujeres Unidas y Activas, CA Domestic Workers and Causa Justa, are scheduled to speak at the at the San Francisco rally.



Event organizers include Families Belong Together San Francisco, Women's March San Francisco and Indivisible SF.



Another event in Oakland will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park, near Staten and Bellevue avenues. The family-friendly rally will feature children's activities and youth speakers.



A complete list of events can be found at https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belong-together/