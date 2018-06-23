45% of the votes cast in Alameda County in the AD-15 race were cast in Berkeley. Among Alameda County cities in the District, Wicks did best in affluent Piedmont, with 43.8%; while her poorest showing was in Berkeley with 30.6%. Countywide, she came in first with 32.5%.



Beckles did best in Berkeley with 18.1%; she got 12.8% in Oakland, finishing third. Countywide, Beckles won 14.6%. Kalb did best in Oakland with 26.2%, but came in behind Wicks who got33.1%.



Appel did best in her home city of Berkeley with 17.8% and finished fourth countywide with 14.1% Contra Costa County precinct results are not yet available







How Berkeley Voted Assembly District 15

Candidate Votes Percent Wicks 10,431 30.6% Beckles 6,156 18.1% Appel 6,055 17.8% Kalb 4,927 14.5% Pardue-Okimoto 1,785 5.2% Bartlett 1,745 5.1% Katz 1,603 4.7% Jandhyala 850 2.5% Others 491 1.4% Total 34,043





US Senate Votes Percent Feinstein* 20,923 57.8% DeLeon 11,712 32.4% Others



3,566 9.9% Governor Newsom* 21,982 59.8% Eastin 4,432 12.0% Villaraigosa 4,431 12.0% Chiang 3,079 8.4% Cox (Republican) 791 2.2% Others



2,071 5.6% Lt. Governor Kounalakis* 11,624 33.4% Bleich 9,073 26.1% McLaughlin 6,589 19.0% Hernandez 5,525 15.9% Others



1,942 5.6% Supt. of Public



Instruction



Thurmond 31,994 76.9% Tuck* 4,578 14.3% Others



2,826 8.8%

*Finished first

Office or Measure



Votes Percent District Attorney O’Malley* 16,383 51.5% Price



15,459 48.5% Measure A (2/3rds required for passage) Yes 30,406 84.9% No*



5,412 15.1% Measure RM3 Yes* 25,452 72.3% No



9,742 27.7%

*winnerMeasure A was the measure to increase the sales tax by .5% to fund childcare and pre-school programs. Countywide, it won 66.2% of the vote, falling just 1500 votes short of the required two-thirds.