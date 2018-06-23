Page One

New: How Berkeley Voted in the June Primary Election

Rob Wrenn
Tuesday June 26, 2018 - 10:40:00 AM
45% of the votes cast in Alameda County in the AD-15 race were cast in Berkeley. Among Alameda County cities in the District, Wicks did best in affluent Piedmont, with 43.8%; while her poorest showing was in Berkeley with 30.6%. Countywide, she came in first with 32.5%.

Beckles did best in Berkeley with 18.1%; she got 12.8% in Oakland, finishing third. Countywide, Beckles won 14.6%. Kalb did best in Oakland with 26.2%, but came in behind Wicks who got33.1%.

Appel did best in her home city of Berkeley with 17.8% and finished fourth countywide with 14.1% Contra Costa County precinct results are not yet available 




How Berkeley Voted Assembly District 15 

 

Candidate Votes Percent
Wicks 10,431 30.6%
Beckles 6,156 18.1%
Appel 6,055 17.8%
Kalb 4,927 14.5%
Pardue-Okimoto 1,785 5.2%
Bartlett 1,745 5.1%
Katz 1,603 4.7%
Jandhyala 850 2.5%
Others 491 1.4%
Total 34,043



How Berkeley Voted Selected Statewide Offices 


 

 

US Senate Votes Percent
Feinstein* 20,923 57.8%
DeLeon 11,712 32.4%
Others

 3,566 9.9%
Governor
Newsom* 21,982 59.8%
Eastin 4,432 12.0%
Villaraigosa 4,431 12.0%
Chiang 3,079 8.4%
Cox (Republican) 791 2.2%
Others

 2,071 5.6%
Lt. Governor
Kounalakis* 11,624 33.4%
Bleich 9,073 26.1%
McLaughlin 6,589 19.0%
Hernandez 5,525 15.9%
Others

 1,942 5.6%
Supt. of Public

Instruction
Thurmond 31,994 76.9%
Tuck* 4,578 14.3%
Others

 2,826 8.8%
*Finished first



How Berkeley Voted Selected Alameda County Races

 

 

 

Office or Measure

 Votes Percent
District Attorney
O’Malley* 16,383 51.5%
Price

 15,459 48.5%
Measure A (2/3rds required for passage)
Yes 30,406 84.9%
No*

 5,412 15.1%
Measure RM3
Yes* 25,452 72.3%
No

 9,742 27.7%
*winner

Measure A was the measure to increase the sales tax by .5% to fund childcare and pre-school programs. Countywide, it won 66.2% of the vote, falling just 1500 votes short of the required two-thirds.



Berkeley Turnout Primary Elections 

 

 



Year

Ballots Cast		 Percent of Registered Voters
2018 37,372 47.9%
2016 45,933 58.0%
2014 20,248 26.0%
2012 23,708 32.4%
2010 28,168 37.0%