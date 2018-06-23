Page One
New: How Berkeley Voted in the June Primary Election
45% of the votes cast in Alameda County in the AD-15 race were cast in Berkeley. Among Alameda County cities in the District, Wicks did best in affluent Piedmont, with 43.8%; while her poorest showing was in Berkeley with 30.6%. Countywide, she came in first with 32.5%.
Beckles did best in Berkeley with 18.1%; she got 12.8% in Oakland, finishing third. Countywide, Beckles won 14.6%. Kalb did best in Oakland with 26.2%, but came in behind Wicks who got33.1%.
Appel did best in her home city of Berkeley with 17.8% and finished fourth countywide with 14.1% Contra Costa County precinct results are not yet available
How Berkeley Voted Assembly District 15
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Wicks
|10,431
|30.6%
|Beckles
|6,156
|18.1%
|Appel
|6,055
|17.8%
|Kalb
|4,927
|14.5%
|Pardue-Okimoto
|1,785
|5.2%
|Bartlett
|1,745
|5.1%
|Katz
|1,603
|4.7%
|Jandhyala
|850
|2.5%
|Others
|491
|1.4%
|Total
|34,043
How Berkeley Voted Selected Statewide Offices
|US Senate
|Votes
|Percent
|Feinstein*
|20,923
|57.8%
|DeLeon
|11,712
|32.4%
| Others
|3,566
|9.9%
|Governor
|Newsom*
|21,982
|59.8%
|Eastin
|4,432
|12.0%
|Villaraigosa
|4,431
|12.0%
|Chiang
|3,079
|8.4%
|Cox (Republican)
|791
|2.2%
| Others
|2,071
|5.6%
|Lt. Governor
|Kounalakis*
|11,624
|33.4%
|Bleich
|9,073
|26.1%
|McLaughlin
|6,589
|19.0%
|Hernandez
|5,525
|15.9%
| Others
|1,942
|5.6%
| Supt. of Public
Instruction
|Thurmond
|31,994
|76.9%
|Tuck*
|4,578
|14.3%
| Others
|2,826
|8.8%
How Berkeley Voted Selected Alameda County Races
| Office or Measure
|Votes
|Percent
|District Attorney
|O’Malley*
|16,383
|51.5%
| Price
|15,459
|48.5%
|Measure A (2/3rds required for passage)
|Yes
|30,406
|84.9%
| No*
|5,412
|15.1%
|Measure RM3
|Yes*
|25,452
|72.3%
| No
|9,742
|27.7%
Measure A was the measure to increase the sales tax by .5% to fund childcare and pre-school programs. Countywide, it won 66.2% of the vote, falling just 1500 votes short of the required two-thirds.
Berkeley Turnout Primary Elections
|
Year
|
Ballots Cast
|Percent of Registered Voters
|2018
|37,372
|47.9%
|2016
|45,933
|58.0%
|2014
|20,248
|26.0%
|2012
|23,708
|32.4%
|2010
|28,168
|37.0%