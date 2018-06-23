Worth Noting:



The week starts with 2018 SF Pride Parade and ends with Families Belong Together Rally and Consider the Homeless Fundraiser. Labor negotiations are ongoing. The State of the City is Monday evening. Tuesday City Council meeting agenda item 47 is a budget referral for the creation of Vehicle Dweller Park in Berkeley. Wednesday the Police Review Commission will discuss the proposed Charter amendments which are scheduled to come back to Council on July 10th.

Sunday, June 24, 2018

2018 SF Pride Parade, Sun, June 24, parade starts 10:30 am,

Monday, June 25, 2018

State of the City 2018 – Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Mon, June 25, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, 2050 Center St., Berkeley City College

Agenda Committee, Mon, June 25, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda Plan for July 10 City Council meeting: 8. CEAC recommendations City-wide Green Development requirements apply to 50 units or more, LEED Silver, 17. Permit Process for Scooter Sharing Companies on Public Streets, 18. Revisions to Short Term Rental Ordinance, 23. Request for Comprehensive Annual Report on Homeless Services (past reports in packet pages 85 – 139), 24. ZAB appeal 840 Page Street, 28 a.&b. Charter Amendment Police Commission, 29. Affordable Housing Bond Nov. Ballot Initiative, 30. Ballot Initiative Rent Ordinance, 31. Berkeley Waterfront Parking Restrictions, 32. Urban Agriculture Ordinance, 33. Cannabis Ordinance, 34. a.&b. Immediate Priorities for Fire Safety and Overall Disaster Preparedness

City Council Closed Session, Mon, June 25, 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, organizations Berkeley Firefighters 1227, Firefighters Association, Berkeley Chief Fire Officers Association; Berkeley Police Association; Unrepresented Employees; SEIU, Local 1021 Community Services & Part-Time Recreation Leaders Association, Public Employees’ Union; Local 1; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245

City/UC/Student Relations Committee, Mon, June 25, 10:30 – 12:00 pm, 2465 Bancroft Way, Eshleman Hall, ASUC Senate Chamber, 5th Floor, Agenda: Adopt recommendation to Council on proposed amendments to Group Living Accommodation (GLA) Ordinance

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, June 25, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 2020 Vision update, Community Agency Grant Process

Zero Waste Commission, Mon, June 25, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Transfer Station rebuild, Street Sweeping Improvement Plan, Single use foodware and litter reduction, CA SB1383 (CalRecycle methane reduction)

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, June 25, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Grand Opening Pathways Project Stair Center, Tue, June 26, 9:45 am arrival | 10:00 am Opening Ceremony, Second Street @ Cedar

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: 18. Revisions to Investment Policy, 19. Trust Fund, 22. Reserve $11 million in Housing Trust Fund for Berkeley Way 25. Downtown Streets Sweeping Team, Graffiti Abatement, Poster Removal, 26. Audit Report: Code Enforcement Case Management and Oversight, 27. Credit Card Use Audit, 28. Fee Waivers Berkeley Rep Live/Work Housing 32. Removal Coast Live Oak Trees, 36. Expansion GoBerkeley Transportation, 38. Welcome to Berkeley Signs, 39. Urgency Ordinance Bonds to Finance Affordable Housing, 40. Adopt Budget, 41. Annual Appropriations Ordinance, 42. Ballot measure full-time salaries Mayor and City Council, 43. Increase transfer Tax to fund homeless services, 44. Borrowing $14 million, 45. Berkeley Density Bonus, 46. HAC recommendations U1 Revenues, 47. Budget referral creation Vehicle Dweller Park in Berkeley

Civic Arts Commission – Policy Subcommittee, Tue, June 26, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Berkeley Library, Agenda: Public Art on Private Development Policy, Harold Way Policy, entitlement waivers, 500,000 arts baseline, Festival Grant Policy

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

3x3 Committee (3 City Council members and 3 members of Berkeley Housing Authority), Wed, June 27, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Creation Section 8 “type” program by City, Berkeley Way Project

Civic Arts Commission, Wed, June 27, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: BART Plaza, Relocation of Earth Song and s-Jertogenbosch Shattuck reconfiguration, Grant Program https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Commission on the Status of Women, Wed, June 27, 6:45 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

Community Environmental Advisory Commission – Fossil Free & Climate Emergency Subcommittee, Wed, June 27, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, June 27, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: GG Funding, Memo to Council on withdrawing from Urban Shield, 5-year expanded Disaster preparedness, Report response to Tubbs Fire

Energy Commission, Wed, June 27, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentation East Bay Community Energy, Update progress Deep Green Building

Police Review Commission, Wed, June 27, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,

5:30 pm. Lexipol Subcommittee

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, Regular Meeting Agenda: subcommittee reports General Orders C-64, Homeless Encampment, Lexipol Policies, F/U Charter Amendment, Policing Equity Report, consider requesting information from BPD regarding involvement in dismantling 2nd and Cedar Homeless encampment June 4, 2018

Affordable Housing and Homelessness, Wed, June 27, 1:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Boona Cheema and Steve Barton

Thursday, June 28, 2018

2x2 Committee, Thur, June 28, 8:30 am – 10:00 am, 2020 Bonor Street, Room 126, Berkeley Unified School District, Agenda: Update BUSD and COB MOU for joint property, BUSD Employee Housing / City Affordable Housing Bond

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Habitable & Sustainable Housing Committee, Thur, June 28, 6:00 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library, Agenda: disaster recover, green building standards, EV charging, elevator ordinance

Community Health Commission, Thur, June 28, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: not posted

Mental Health Commission, Thur, June 28,7 :00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Mental Health Care Programs and Financing in CA

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, June 28, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: staff recommend approve

3000 Shattuck Ave – demolish gas station, construct 5-story mixed use with ground floor retail and 23 dwellings, co-housing units, mix of dwellings includes 5 4-bedroom, 6 5-bedroom units, 1 6-bedroom, resident manager unit, 6 3-bedroom, 1 2-bedroom, 2 1-bedroom, 2 studio

– demolish gas station, construct 5-story mixed use with ground floor retail and 23 dwellings, co-housing units, mix of dwellings includes 5 4-bedroom, 6 5-bedroom units, 1 6-bedroom, resident manager unit, 6 3-bedroom, 1 2-bedroom, 2 1-bedroom, 2 studio 1331 Ashby Ave – demolish 1-story single family dwelling, construct 6-dwelling units in 3 detached 3-story (34’ 11”) with 6 parking spaces

Friday, June 29, 2018

No City meetings/events posted

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Families Belong Together Rally, Sat, June 30, 12 noon, 2134 MLK Jr Way, Old Berkeley City Hall Steps, join mass mobilization

Consider the Homeless Movie and Fundraiser, Sat, June 30, 3:15 pm – 7:00 pm, 1924 Cedar @Bonita, Berkeley Fellowship Hall, $25 includes dinner, the film and Q&A. Film by internationally renowned author and scholar, Dr. Samar Habid, “Homeless: The Story of America’s Economic Refugees, make reservations by June 26

Sunday, July 1, 2018

Affordable Housing Act – a proposed ballot initiative, Sun, July 1, canvassing in South Berkeley by East Bay DSA https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events

