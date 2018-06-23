Contra Costa County finished their count of vote by mail and provisional ballots. Alameda County finished their count last week. Here are the final totals. Jovanka Beckles beat out Dan Kalb for second place by 719 votes and will face Buffy Wicks, who finished first, in November. Official Statements of Vote, when released, will provide results by precinct and city.

Buffy Wicks Votes Percent

Alameda County: 24,655 32.5%

Contra Costa County: 12,478 29.3%

Total: 37,133 31.4%

Jovanka Beckles

Alameda County: 11,123 14.6%

Contra Costa County: 7,602 17.9%

Total: 18,725 15.8%

Dan Kalb

Alameda County: 14,770 19.4%

Contra Costa County: 3,236 7.6%

Total: 18,006 15.2%

Judy Appel

Alameda County: 10,714 14.1%

Contra Costa County: 2,875 6.8%

Total: 13,589 11.5%

Rochelle Pardue-Okimoto

Alameda County: 4,065 5.4%

Contra Costa County: 5,760 13.5%

Total: 9,825 8.3%

Pranav Jandhyala

Alameda County: 3,038 4.0%

Contra Costa County: 3,907 9.8%

Total: 6,945 5.9%

Andy Katz

Alameda County: 3,461 4.6%

Contra Costa County: 2,747 6.5%

Total: 6,208 5.2%

Ben Bartlett:

Alameda County: 2,787 3.3%

Contra Costa County: 1,162 2.7%

Total: 3,949 3.3%



Other Candidates:

Alameda County: 1,229 1.6%

Contra Costa County: 2,779 6.5%

Total: 4,008 3.4%

Turnout:

Alameda County: 39.7%

Contra Costa County: 39.8%

Turnout was a lot higher than for the 2014 primary election, but a lot lower than turnout in the 2016 presidential primary. Results can be found on the Secretary of State’s Web site: https://vote.sos.ca.gov/returns/state-assembly/district/15