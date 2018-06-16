June 26 City Council meeting is available for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info

Partial Agenda List: 18. Revisions to Investment Policy, 19. Trust Fund, 22. Reserve $11 million in Housing Trust Fund for Berkeley Way 25. Downtown Streets Sweeping Team, Graffiti Abatement, Poster Removal, 26. Audit Report: Code Enforcement Case Management and Oversight, 27. Credit Card Use Audit, 28. Fee Waivers Berkeley Rep Live/Work Housing 32. Removal Coast Live Oak Trees, 36. Expansion GoBerkeley Transportation, 38. Welcome to Berkeley Signs, 39. Urgency Ordinance Bonds to Finance Affordable Housing, 40. Adopt Budget, 41. Annual Appropriations Ordinance, 42. Ballot measure full-time salaries Mayor and City Council, 43. Increase transfer Tax to fund homeless services, 44. Borrowing $14 million, 45. Density Bonus, 46. HAC recommendations U1 Revenues, 47. Budget referral creation Vehicle Dweller Park in Berkeley

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-26-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Sunday, June 17, 2018

No City sponsored events posted

Monday, June 18, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, June 18, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Budget, resolutions to modify contracts with Eviction Defense Center, Brian Augusta & Assoc. for legislative advocacy, Berkeley Community Media Center,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Urban Shield, Mon, June 18, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Worthington letter to BAUASI, Emergency preparedness beyond 2018, extend subcommittee by 2 meetings, final recommendations and report

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, June 18, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tue, June 19, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers,

4:30 pm Closed Session, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, organizations Berkeley Firefighters 1227, Firefighters Association, Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Association, Berkeley Police Association, SEIU, Local 1021 Maintenance and Clerical Chapters, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-19-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, organizations Berkeley Firefighters 1227, Firefighters Association, Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Association, Berkeley Police Association, SEIU, Local 1021 Maintenance and Clerical Chapters, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-19-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx 6:00 pm Special Meeting Worksession, Agenda: Seismic Safety Programs Update, Broadband Master Plan / Digital Divide https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-19-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Animal Care Commission, Wed, June 20, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: Revisit max number of dogs walked at one time by a single person, increase from 4 to 8, subcommittee to coordinate with Parks and Waterfront Commission Cesar Chavez off-leash area

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Aging, Wed, June 20, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Aging Friendly surveys

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, June 20, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Review Independent Audit, Review Berkeley Funded Agency Program and Financials, Family Violence Law Center, J-Sei

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, June 20, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Small Business Package, Affordable Housing and Community Benefits,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

16th Annual Senior LGBTQ Pride Celebration & Resource Fair, Wed, June 20, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Design Review Committee, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:

UC Berkeley Upper Hearst Development – informational item, 2 proposed UCB projects, 6-stories, residential building over parking structure, new academic building

– informational item, 2 proposed UCB projects, 6-stories, residential building over parking structure, new academic building 2120 Berkeley Way – Final Design Review, renovation and addition of 3 stories for total 6-story office building

– Final Design Review, renovation and addition of 3 stories for total 6-story office building 2434 San Pablo – Majority recommendations, Car wash replacement and site improvements

– Majority recommendations, Car wash replacement and site improvements 1110 University – Advisory Comments, demolish mixed use dry cleaners and 8 rent controlled units with 5-story mixed use, 36 units (12 BMR),

– Advisory Comments, demolish mixed use dry cleaners and 8 rent controlled units with 5-story mixed use, 36 units (12 BMR), 2028 Bancroft – Majority recommendations, relocated 3-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story residential building, 37 units (2 BMR), adjacent project 2025 Durant, convert parking to 2 residential units, common amenity space.

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Public Campaign Financing-matching funds, Possible BERA violations 2016 Jesse Arreguin

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Open Government Commission, Thur, June 21, 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Steps, structure, content, format for communicating to Council, Report Lobbyist Registration and Revolving Door Ordinances, Draft Council item posting of draft minutes

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, no agenda posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Bike Plan implementation, Vision Zero, Berkeley Strategic Transportation (BeST), BART staff presentation on No. Berkeley BART station, Ohlone Greenway, Bike share,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, June 22, 2018

No City meetings posted

Saturday, June 23, 2018

Heart 2 Heart Neighborhood Health and Wellness Celebration, Sat, June 23, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2800 Park Street, San Pablo Community Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15555

Music In the Park | Kidchella Concert Series, Sat, June 23, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, Live Oak Park https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15496

Sunday, June 24, 2018

No City sponsored events found

Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week six June 17 - 23, A New and Unsettling Force: Confronting the Distorted Moral Narrative, Sat, June 23, Rally in Washington DC https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

Institute for Policy Studies, The Souls of Poor Folk https://ips-dc.org/souls-of-poor-folks/

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

To see what happened at Berkeley City Council meetings in bite size by subject videos go to Watch Berkeley Gov, a new YouTube channel and read about the project by Dave Margulius at https://davemargulius.com/introducing-watch-berkeley-gov/