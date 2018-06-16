Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, June 18-23
June 26 City Council meeting is available for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info
Partial Agenda List: 18. Revisions to Investment Policy, 19. Trust Fund, 22. Reserve $11 million in Housing Trust Fund for Berkeley Way 25. Downtown Streets Sweeping Team, Graffiti Abatement, Poster Removal, 26. Audit Report: Code Enforcement Case Management and Oversight, 27. Credit Card Use Audit, 28. Fee Waivers Berkeley Rep Live/Work Housing 32. Removal Coast Live Oak Trees, 36. Expansion GoBerkeley Transportation, 38. Welcome to Berkeley Signs, 39. Urgency Ordinance Bonds to Finance Affordable Housing, 40. Adopt Budget, 41. Annual Appropriations Ordinance, 42. Ballot measure full-time salaries Mayor and City Council, 43. Increase transfer Tax to fund homeless services, 44. Borrowing $14 million, 45. Density Bonus, 46. HAC recommendations U1 Revenues, 47. Budget referral creation Vehicle Dweller Park in Berkeley
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-26-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Sunday, June 17, 2018
No City sponsored events posted
Monday, June 18, 2018
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, June 18, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Budget, resolutions to modify contracts with Eviction Defense Center, Brian Augusta & Assoc. for legislative advocacy, Berkeley Community Media Center,
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Ad Hoc subcommittee on Urban Shield, Mon, June 18, 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Worthington letter to BAUASI, Emergency preparedness beyond 2018, extend subcommittee by 2 meetings, final recommendations and report
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, June 18, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Berkeley City Council, Tue, June 19, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers,
- 4:30 pm Closed Session, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, organizations Berkeley Firefighters 1227, Firefighters Association, Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Association, Berkeley Police Association, SEIU, Local 1021 Maintenance and Clerical Chapters, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-19-2018_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
- 6:00 pm Special Meeting Worksession, Agenda: Seismic Safety Programs Update, Broadband Master Plan / Digital Divide https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-19-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Animal Care Commission, Wed, June 20, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: Revisit max number of dogs walked at one time by a single person, increase from 4 to 8, subcommittee to coordinate with Parks and Waterfront Commission Cesar Chavez off-leash area
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Commission on Aging, Wed, June 20, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Aging Friendly surveys
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx
Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, June 20, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Review Independent Audit, Review Berkeley Funded Agency Program and Financials, Family Violence Law Center, J-Sei
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Planning Commission, Wed, June 20, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Small Business Package, Affordable Housing and Community Benefits,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
16th Annual Senior LGBTQ Pride Celebration & Resource Fair, Wed, June 20, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center,
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Design Review Committee, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:
- UC Berkeley Upper Hearst Development – informational item, 2 proposed UCB projects, 6-stories, residential building over parking structure, new academic building
- 2120 Berkeley Way – Final Design Review, renovation and addition of 3 stories for total 6-story office building
- 2434 San Pablo – Majority recommendations, Car wash replacement and site improvements
- 1110 University – Advisory Comments, demolish mixed use dry cleaners and 8 rent controlled units with 5-story mixed use, 36 units (12 BMR),
- 2028 Bancroft – Majority recommendations, relocated 3-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story residential building, 37 units (2 BMR), adjacent project 2025 Durant, convert parking to 2 residential units, common amenity space.
Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Public Campaign Financing-matching funds, Possible BERA violations 2016 Jesse Arreguin
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/
Open Government Commission, Thur, June 21, 8:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Steps, structure, content, format for communicating to Council, Report Lobbyist Registration and Revolving Door Ordinances, Draft Council item posting of draft minutes
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/
Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, no agenda posted, check before going
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx
Transportation Commission, Thur, June 21, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Bike Plan implementation, Vision Zero, Berkeley Strategic Transportation (BeST), BART staff presentation on No. Berkeley BART station, Ohlone Greenway, Bike share,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Friday, June 22, 2018
No City meetings posted
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Heart 2 Heart Neighborhood Health and Wellness Celebration, Sat, June 23, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, 2800 Park Street, San Pablo Community Center,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15555
Music In the Park | Kidchella Concert Series, Sat, June 23, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm, Live Oak Park https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15496
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week six June 17 - 23, A New and Unsettling Force: Confronting the Distorted Moral Narrative, Sat, June 23, Rally in Washington DC https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
Institute for Policy Studies, The Souls of Poor Folk https://ips-dc.org/souls-of-poor-folks/
