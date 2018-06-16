Israeli soldiers have killed at least 119 Palestinians and wounded more than 13,000 since the Palestinians’ nonviolent Great March of Return protests began on March 30.

In response to worldwide condemnation of the slaughter and the murder of Palestinian Medic Razan al-Najjar, the Israeli military doctored a video in a crude attempt to smear her.

At the time of her death, Razan al-Najjar was helping evacuate wounded Palestinians at a protest near the separation fence between Israel and Gaza. At the time of her killing she was wearing a white medical coat.

The heavily edited video falsely claims the slain medic was acting as a “human shield” for Hamas when she was shot dead by an Israeli sniper.

The IDF logic for her murder, killed with precision weaponry claims that even accidents are directed by God to occur only to bad people, so the victim’s murder was justified. Really? Using such twisted logic, do the Israelis imply 6 million Jews died during the holocaust because they were bad people?Responding to the brutal Israeli occupation, celebrity chief Anthony Bourdain said, “the world has visited many terrible things on the Palestinian people, none more shameful than robbing them of their basic humanity. People are not statistics.”