Several events are being held in the Bay Area today in conjunction with a nationwide protest against the Trump Administration's immigration policies, particularly the separation of family members along the U.S. border.

A group called Families Belong Together, which is organizing the protest, says thousands of people across the country will join marches, rallies and vigils to protest what they allege is "the administration's cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers."

The group says it's concerned about "the current crisis of families being separated at the border and of children being put in detention."

Organizers of Families Belong Together said in a statement, "As parents, it is unconscionable that the U.S. government is actively tearing apart immigrant families. They are victims of violence, hunger, and poverty and our government's actions re-violate them, causing untold damage."

They said, "Children as young as 18 months are torn from their mothers' arms by our own government. This is violent abuse and as concerned citizens and voters we state, unequivocally, that this is not in line with American values."

Organizers added, "We are disheartened by the lack of leadership in Congress, whose job is to be a check on the federal government when it overreaches and abuses its power. We are calling for immediate reforms and an end to this barbarism."

Jess Morales Rocketto, the political director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and chair of its immigration campaign, said "The outrage and opposition will only keep growing if the Administration continues this cruelty of separating families."

Rocketto said, "Families belong together. This shouldn't be up for debate. No one should accept babies being torn from their mothers' arms or children being locked away from their parents."

There will be events at 6 p.m. today at the San Jose City Hall at 200 E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose and at the El Cerrito Plaza at 513 El Cerrito Plaza.

At 4:30 p.m., there will be an event at the Watsonville City Plaza at 358 Main St. and at 5:30 p.m. there will be an event at Todos Santos Plaza at 2151 Salvio St. in Concord.

A list of events around the Bay Area and nationwide can be found at https://familiesbelong.org.