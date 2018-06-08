A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Berkeley late this morning that seriously wounded a victim, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., police got a call about a person who was in the middle of the street in the 2100 block of Essex Street screaming that they had been shot. Responding officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, Berkeley police Officer Byron White said.

White said the victim was taken to a hospital but he didn't know the victim's condition or gender.

The arrest was made at about 1:30 p.m. today but police aren't yet releasing the suspect's name.