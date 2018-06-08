It looks Jovanka Beckles has edged out Dan Kalb for second place in the Assembly District 15 race.

About 8500 more votes in the AD-15 race were counted in Contra Costa County and those put Jovanka Beckles back in the lead by 300 votes. A very small number of votes were counted in Alameda County from AD-15, probably not more than about 100; Kalb gained 5 votes reducing Beckles lead to 295. Very few votes remain in Alameda County: only 252 as of last night so today's update is probably it. See Unprocessed Ballots Status on the Secretary of State's Web site: https://vote.sos.ca.gov/ unprocessed-ballots-status . Provisional ballots appear to remain in Contra Costa County but those are not going to help Kalb. Unless the unprocessed ballot numbers on the Secretary of State Web site are wrong, Beckles has come in second behind Buffy Wicks, who spent far more money than Beckles, much of it from out of state.