State Assembly District 15 - Districtwide Results - June 10, 2018, 8:19 p.m



Oakland Councilmember Dan Kalb has pulled ahead of Richmond Councilmember Jovanka Beckles in the race for the second position on the ballot in November for State Assembly District 15. Alameda County turnout now exceeds Contra Costa County turnout 32.9% to 29.6%, so it is not surprising that Kalb, an Alameda County resident and officeholder, is ahead and will probably remain so as the count continues.



100.0% (341 of 341) precincts are reporting, but many are still showing partial totals:



Buffy Wicks (Dem) 29,827 votes, 31.8 %



Dan Kalb (Dem, 14,651}votes, 15.6%



Jovanka Beckles {Dem} 14,076 votes, ] 15.0%