City Council meets Tuesday. Even if you don’t plan to go to the 5:00 pm special session it is worth taking a cruise through the City Council referrals to the City Manager/staff. The regular 6:00 pm meeting agenda is heavy with the proposed charter amendment for the Police Commission near the end of the agenda.

Urban Shield subcommittee meets Wednesday.

The Follow-up meeting to Caring For Our Community – Responding to the Houseless is Thursday evening. So often the message to the homeless seems to be top down. The last meeting included a panel of homeless people who responded to the question of what are their most immediate needs. The responses included: access to bathrooms (or porta potties), drinkable water, showers, food, a place to store their belongings, pick-up of trash, a place to be (evictions, raids, towing of vehicles)

Friday is special event Uniting Against Hate

The City of Berkeley labor negotiations with Firefighters, Police, SEIU, Clerks and Maintenance workers continues with 2 closed sessions this week.

Posted Sunday, June 10, 2018

Monday, June 11, 2018

Agenda Committee, Monday, Mon, June 11, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: Agenda Plan for June 26 City Council meeting, 6. Investment,Divestment Policy, 7. Trust Fund, 12. Downtown Streets Sweeping Team, 19. Removal Coast Live Oak Trees, 24. a.&b. U1 Funds property Acquisition 1001, 1007, 1011 University and 1925 Ninth St, 26. Urgency Ordinance Bonds to Finance Affordable Housing, 27. Adopt Budget, 29. Ballot measure full-time salaries Mayor and City Council, 30. Increase transfer Tax to fund homeless services, 32. Borrowing $14 million, 33. Reserve $11 million in Housing Trust Fund for Berkeley Way, 34. Density Bonus, 35. HAC recommendations U1 Revenues, 37. Budget referral creation Vehicle Dweller Park in Berkeley

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Meeting, Mon, June 11, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library, Agenda: Staffing Model 2019, Line-Item Budget 2019

Transportation Commission Stop Sign Warrants Subcommittee, Mon, June 11, 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: City and State criteria for installing stop signs, guidelines for expanding criteria

City Council Closed Session, Mon, June 11, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 1231 Addison St – BUSD conference with Negotiators, Dee Williams-Ridley, Jovan Grogen, Mark Numainville, Conference anticipated litigation one case, Conference with Labor Negotiators, organizations Berkeley Firefighters 1227, Firefighters Association, Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Association, Berkeley Police Association, SEIU, Local 1021 Maintenance and Clerical Chapters,

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, June 11, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tues, June 12, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers

Special Meeting Work Session, 5:00 pm, Agenda: Re-Weighted Range Voting – prioritization of City Council referrals to City Manager/staff, 67 outstanding referrals,

Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: Consent 18. Shelter Plus Care Renewal, 19. Extend and amend MOU Between Alameda Co Behavioral Health and Berkeley to fund Mental Health Wellness Center, 22. FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant, 23. Residential Solar and Zero-Emission Vehicle Program, 24. Develop Long-Range Sustainable Infrastructure Plan, 25. UN Master Leasing Student Housing, 26. Armored Van Use Policy, 29. Auto Sales South Berkeley, 30. Fossil Fuel Free Berkeley, 32. Support Public Sector Unions post Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court Decision, 33. ADU ordinance, 34. Standards for Views, 35. Extension contract Community Conservations Centers (recycling), 37. Budget Traffic Calming, 38. Fund CEQA review for More Student Housing Now Resolution, 42. Local adoption of Emergency Housing Building Code, 43. ZAB appeal 1449 University @ Sacramento – hotel, 44. Ballot initiative community survey, 45. Budget update, 46. Defer impact fees – Center St Hotel 2129 Shattuck, 47 a & b. Proposed Police Commission Charter Amendment, 48. Certify LPC NOD 2301 Bancroft Way Campanile Way, 49. Declaration of Climate Emergency, 50. City Sponsored Emergency Preparedness Training, 51. New City Limit Signs, 52. Updated Commissioner’s Manual, 53. Amend Municipal Code Vacant Residential or Commercial Buildings as unlawful nuisance. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-12-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Budget Personnel, Tue, June 12, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library,

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Homeless Commission, Wed, June 13, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Sidewalk and encampment policy, City of Berkeley funding proposal for employment of homeless, yearround shelter, aging homeless as priority, vehicle encampment for homeless

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, June 13, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center

Marina Fiscal Issues Subcommittee – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Agenda: Fiscal Issues

Agenda: Fiscal Issues Regular Meeting - 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Agenda: Marina Repaving Projects, One-time funding new Waterfront Master Plan, Update Hs Lordships, Proposed changes to parking code, Codornices Creek future maintenance, State Proposition 68, Fiscal Issues Marina

Police Review Commission, Wed, June 13, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Mayor Arreguin proposed Charter Amendment, Follow-up CPE (Center for Policing Equity Report) https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Council Ad Hoc subcommittee on Urban Shield, Wed, June 13, 3:00 pm, 2180 Milvia

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Caring for Our Community – Responding to Needs of Houseless, Thur, June 14, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 1802 Fairview Street @ Ellis, South Berkeley Community Church, Agenda: 2nd Street eviction of houseless people, closure 9th Street Shelter, ongoing threat of citing and towing of RVs and campers.

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, June 14, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: Mandatory Green Stormwater Infrastructure, Cigarette Butts, Single-use plastics in food service, microfiber contamination in drinking water and wastewater, lead paint,

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, June 14, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda:

1140 Wildcat Canyon Road – construct 3-story single-family dwelling (3748 sq ft), 2-car garage (400 sq ft) average height 17’ on 8,804 sq ft vacant lot, hillside overlay, staff recommend approve

2851 Buena Vista Way - demolish 2-story single-family dwelling and garage, construct 3-story single-family dwelling, hillside overlay, staff recommend approve

2145 Grant – construct detached 2-story single-family dwelling (2434 sq ft) at rear of parcel with reduced building separation below district standard behind existing 2-story dwelling (1351 sq ft) staff recommend approve

1110 University – project preview, demolish existing building, construct 5-story, 55’ mixed use with 36 units (12 BMR) advisory comments

2633 Marin Ave – Construct new ADU above 1-story, 2-car garage, max height 20’7” allow shrubs that exceed 6’ height, hot tub within rear yard setback on hillside lot, direct staff to prepare conditions and findings

East Bay Community Energy, Thurs, June 14, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Community Choice Energy starts serving commercial customers in June, residential customers this fall. Sponsored by the Ecology Center, please RSVP (light refreshments)

Friday, June 15, 2018

City Council Closed Session, Fri, June 15, 1:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, organizations Berkeley Firefighters 1227, Firefighters Association, Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Association, Berkeley Police Association, SEIU, Local 1021 Maintenance and Clerical Chapters,

UNITING AGAINST HATE: A Conversation with Christian Picciolini Combating Hate in the East Bay, Fri, June 15, 5:00 pm, 2050 Center St, Berkeley City College, Cost $12 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uniting-against-hate-a-conversation-with-christian-picciolini-tickets-46157561509

Saturday, June 16, 2018 and Sunday, June 17, 2018

No City meetings or events found

Indivisible Berkeley phone banking for Nevada June 17 primary and list of actions you can do from home, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions

Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week five June 10-16, Everybody’s Got the Right To Live: Education, Living Wages, Jobs, Income, Housing https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

