Judge Aaron Persky's recall should be celebrated. What is disturbing about his decision in the Brock Peters case is that this made every women less safe at colleges and universities because that description of Turner’s sexual assault fits most campus rape cases, which essentially takes campus rape from the category of crimes you can go to prison for and instead be awarded a lighter sentence. The recall is a victory for the #MeToo movement.

One good result from Persky’s sentence was that in in September 2016, California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill inspired by the Brock Turner case aimed at preventing sexual assaults. The legislation guarantees three years of prison time for convicted offenders like Turner.