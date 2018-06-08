As of 6 p.m.Friday: Adding latest Contra Costa numbers to latest Alameda County numbers:



Wicks: 22,505



Beckles: 10,718



Kalb: 10,151



Appel: 7,906



Contra Costa County updated today; Alameda County did not (as of 6 p.m.) When AC updates again, there will probably be some shift toward Kalb and he may take the lead again. Turnout in AC is only at 21.62 so far while turnout in latest update in CC is at 29.61% suggesting that most remaining votes are in AC, which has favored Kalb over Beckles 19% to 13%. If these percentages hold, he could pick up 60 votes for every additional thousand counted in the AC part of AD 15, and the number of uncounted votes numbers in the thousands. It’s likely to be close.



AC: https://acgov.org/rovresults/235/1414.htm



CC: http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CA/Contra_Costa/75371/Web02.195726/#/cid/740



CA Secy of State (behind county counts not up to date as of 6 p.m. ): https://vote.sos.ca.gov/returns/state-assembly/district/15http://http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CA/Contra_Costa/75371/Web02.195726/#/cid/740



In San Francisco, Mark Leno is ahead of London Breed but only by 144 votes after today’s count.