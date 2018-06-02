Worth Noting



The City Council Subcommittee on Urban Shield meets Monday afternoon (follow the link for details). 1900 Fourth Street – the Project proposed for the Ohlone Shellmound is on the action calendar for the Landmarks Preservation Commission on Thursday.



The June 12 City Council agenda is posted. It is very unlikely that the City Council will get through the June 12 agenda. The Proposed Police Commission Charter Amendments are item 47. a. & b.



June 12 City Council Agenda. To comment: email council@cityofberkeley.info,



Agenda: Consent 18. Shelter Plus Care Renewal, 19. Extend and amend MOU Between Alameda Co Behavioral Health and Berkeley to fund Mental Health Wellness Center, 22. FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant, 23. Residential Solar and Zero-Emission Vehicle Program, 24. Develop Long-Range Sustainable Infrastructure Plan, 25. UN Master Leasing Student Housing, 26. Armored Van Use Policy, 29. Auto Sales South Berkeley, 30. Fossil Fuel Free Berkeley, 32. Support Public Sector Unions post Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court Decision, 33. ADU ordinance, 34. Standards for Views, 37. Budget Traffic Calming, 38. Fund CEQA review for More Student Housing Now Resolution, 42. Local adoption of Emergency Housing Building Code, 43. ZAB appeal 1449 University @ Sacramento – hotel, 44. Ballot initiative community survey, 45. Budget update, 46. Defer impact fees – Center St Hotel 2129 Shattuck, 47 a & b. Proposed Police Commission Charter Amendment, 48. Certify LPC NOD 2301 Bancroft Way Campanile Way, 49. Declaration of Climate Emergency, 50. City Sponsored Emergency Preparedness Training, 51. New City Limit Signs, 52. Updated Commissioner’s Manual, 53. Amend Municipal Code Vacant Residential or Commercial Buildings as unlawful nuisance.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/06_June/City_Council__06-12-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx



June 14 Zoning Adjustment Board Agenda is available for comment. Email ZAB@CityofBerkeley.info, Agenda: Consent 1140 Wildcat Canyon Road, 2851 Buena Vista Way, 2145 Grant, Discussion 1110 University, Action 2633 Marin Ave,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/



The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.





Sunday, June 3, 2018

Berkeley Sunday Streets, Sun, June 3, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm, Shattuck Avenue is closed from Haste to Rose, Mayor meet-up at PIQ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

http://www.sundaystreetsberkeley.org/

Monday, June 4, 2018

Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, June 4, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Ordinance prohibiting City contracts to vendors acting as data brokers to ICE or providing extreme vetting services to ICE

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Personnel Board, Mon, June 4, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, June 4, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Costa-Hawkins, defining “New Construction,” clarify exemption of ADUs, Golden Duplex

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Agenda__RSB_2018_Jun_4.aspx

4x4 Joint Task Force on Housing: Rent Board/City Council, June 4, 11:00 am, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, 6th Floor

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/4x4_Committee_Homepage.aspx

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Urban Shield, June 4, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, 6th Floor,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx

Youth Commission, Mon, June 4, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: Homeless Youth

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, June 4, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Primary Election Day, June 5 – If you vote by mail and have not mailed in your ballot – turn it in between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm. Polls close at 8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, Wed, June 6, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library,

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, Wed, June 6, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Amendments to ADU, Universal Design – Visitability, bikes on sidewalks, Desirability of seeking place on DRC, ADA compliance at Alta Bates, sidewalk signs and obstacles

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Canceled

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Cannabis Commission, Thur June 7, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: collectives, http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Housing Advisory Commission, Thur June 7, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Federal Home Funds, Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Ordinance, ADU, UC Master Lease Student Housing, U1 reporting

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur June 7, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:

2580 Bancroft Way – Fred Turner Building, final action

2626 Bancroft & Durant – UC referral, rehab Woo Hon Fai Hall

1900 Fourth Street - Hold a discussion about the March 8, 2018 application submitted for review under new State Gov’t Code 65913.4 for affordable housing projects; information linked below: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Zoning_Adjustment_Board/1900_Fourth_Street_Part_2.aspx

8 Greenwood Common – structural alteration City landmark

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, Thur June 7, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: Maintenance Lower Codornices Creek, 5-year paving plan, watershed management plan,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, June 8, 2018

City reduced service day

Saturday, June 9, 2018

McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action, Sat, June 12, 9:45 am social, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm meeting, location TBD

Sunday, June 10, 2018

No meetings events found

Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week four: Right to a healthy planet and healthcare. https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY