Editorials

From a long-time reader and contributor: “Voter Guide? Will the Planet offer one for June 5?”



Yes. Pertinent question. It seems to be June 1, with election day on Tuesday. Undoubtedly our most opinionated and confident readers have already returned their ballots, the written kind that used to be called absentees. But for the rest of us, the game is still in play.



The reader in question is someone I’d happily consult before making up my own mind. That’s how I do it myself—just asking around among people whose opinion I respect, and using the rough consensus of their opinions. I also look at the candidate’s claimed endorsements and try to avoid those candidates endorsed by people I don’t respect.



What I don’t do: Watch television. Watch ads on social media. Follow endorsements of the corporate press: San Francisco Chronicle, East Bay Times, East Bay Express (The Voice of the Cannabis Industry). I do look at what’s now called the San Francisco Bay Guardian endorsements, still orchestrated by my friend Tim Redmond, who was once the print Guardian editor and now edits 48hills.org. But I don’t follow even those slavishly.



Really, it’s a crap shoot, particularly for these June under-the-radar pseudo-primaries. I’m slowly realizing that this top-two system, which has been around since 2010, is a godsend to the big money neo-liberal crowd. The profile of such donors is broadmindedness on social issues coupled with a touching belief in the efficacy of markets on economic topics like for-profit charter schools and market rate housing development.



Even establishment Democratic party endorsements have a better record of producing effective candidates than top-two, though the two systems all too often echo each other. We have a great example of how the “top-two + DCCC” method works right here in California Assembly District 15, where one candidate (enough of her name already!) has both big-name big-Dem endorsers from out of town and “dark money” from a state PAC funded by the corporate finance crowd.



But we’ve complained about all this before, so on to the work at hand. Which candidate would give the corporate candidate a run for her money in the fall, and how about the other races?

Here’s where I’m going, relying often on advice from the SFBG and Margot Smith of the Grey Panthers. If I’ve skipped something it’s likely I haven’t been able to find out enough to form an opinion.

FEDERAL

Senator: Kevin de Leon. As an old lady myself, I don’t like the ageist criticism of Feinstein, but on the other hand she’s always left a lot to be desired politically.

Representative: Barbara Lee. Of course.

STATE

Governor: Delaine Eastin. It’s doubtful that she has a chance to get into the November primary, but the other two are Democrats-lite, each annoying in different ways. She’s got the best position on the important issues. One of the others will win in the end, maybe two for November—it doesn’t really matter which.

Lieutenant Governor: Gayle McLaughlin. Again, one of the others will win, but here’s a Green Party protest vote you can feel good about.

Attorney General: Dave Jones

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla (SFBG) or Ruben Major (Margot)

State Controller: Betty Yee

State Treasurer: Fiona Ma

State Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond

State Assembly AD15: Jovanka Beckles, Here we’re looking for the anyone-else candidate to oppose the corporate Democrat Buffy Wicks in the top two race. I think I’ll vote for Beckles, who as an African-American immigrant gay women is the kind of candidate who should be representing this diverse district. I don’t think she’s perfect, and I think several others are fine, but she’s done a good job campaigning and would provide a vigorous contest in November.

Judge: Tara Flanagan

STATE PROPOSITIONS

68--YES--Parks and road improvement,

69--YES, Infrastructure repair

70--NO, raises passing votes on green expenditures from 50% to 66%.

71--YES, technical correction of legislation

72--YES, promotes water conservation

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Assessor: Phong La

Auditor: Irella Blackwood

District Atty: Pamela Price. Incumbent Nancy O’Malley (no relation) is better than many D.A.s, but I know of at least one case where her staff pursued a spite prosecution to ridiculous and expensive lengths before losing in court. Also, the two hit pieces I got from her campaign this week are scurrilous, truly disgusting and untrue, so I could never vote for her after seeing them. Price would push the office in new and positive directions. She probably won’t win, but she’s showing leadership on the issues.

Sheriff: WRITE IN "No Confidence” suggests Margot.



MEASURES

I’m voting no on both Alameda County Measure A, sales tax for childcare and Regional Measure 3, increased bridge tolls. I think both are too vaguely drafted and might not end up paying for real programs but just for administration. They are both regressive, taxing the poor for things that should be paid out of general funds.

Herewith the usual disclaimer: these recommendations are nothing more than my own somewhat informed opinion. It’s only Friday—I could change my mind before Tuesday. If you know something I don’t know, please write to opinion@berkeleydailyplanet.com about it.

.