Opera singing Divas Kathleen Moss Miller and Eliza O’Malley light up the hall with arias and duets from celebrated operas of Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Bizet, Delibes and more with special guests Maestro Jonathan Khuner at the piano and his daughter, soprano Charlotte Khuner. Indulge yourself in a dazzling evening of opera's top hits with these San Francisco Bay Area favorites!



The Dazzling Divas, this Wednesday, May 30, from 7-9pm, at the Bateau Ivre restaurant, 2629 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley