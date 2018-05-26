Worth Noting:



After Tuesday City Council regular meeting the rest of the week is quiet with only two subcommittee meetings



May 29, ballots on Street Light Assessment and Stormwater fee will be counted. Ballots may be delivered at beginning of City Council meeting to be counted if not already in the mail.



City Council Agenda for May 29 includes initiating the Police Review Commission Charter Amendment. This is the first step. There is a timeline to get the Charter amendment on the ballot. June 29 item 32. Is to start the process. June 12 will be the vote on the Charter Amendment (content).







Want to help get out the vote - there are critical elections in California check out Indivisible Berkeley and volunteer to phonebank, District 10 Tracy/Modesto needs help, https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions







The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.



http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

Sunday, May 27, 2018

Indivisible East Bay, Sun, May 27, 1:00 pm 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement

https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/

Monday, May 28, 2018 – Memorial Day Holiday

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, May 28 Memorial Day, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Agenda Committee, Mon, May 29 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Planning for June 12 City Council meeting, Agenda: Consent: Tax rates: 3-7, 13, Debt Service:10-12, Housing: 15. Tie City Maximum income to quality for very low income housing to HUD threshold, 16. Shelter Plus Care Program, 21. Campanile Way notice of decision, 23. Ballot measure – long range sustainable infrastructure plan, 24. Master leasing student housing, 25. Armored Van – emergency response vehicle, 26. Fee waivers Berkeley Rep artist housing, 29. Climate Emergency Declaration, 30. Fossil Free Berkeley, 33. ADU ordinance updates, 34. Standards for views, 36. Double budget for traffic calming to total $100,000, Action: 37. Emergency Housing Building Code, 38. 1449 Sacramento @ University Appeal Hotel rooftop deck 39. Emergency Preparedness training, 40. New City limit signs, 41. Ballot measures, 42. Budget update, 43. Defer impact fees for Center Street Hotel 2129 Shattuck, 44. Charter Amendment Police Oversight, 45. Prohibit new auto uses and sales in C-SA (Commercial South Area) zones, Information reports 47. Low Income Tax Relief Program, 48. Berkeley Pathways

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Berkeley City Council, Tues, May 29, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers

Closed Session, 4:00 pm, Agenda: Labor Negotiations

Regular Meeting 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: Consent 5. Commissioners Manual, 14. Secure Storage for homeless, support AB 2308 cigarette filter ban, oppose AB 2923 placing BART in charge of local Zoning, 19. Audit Alameda Co Sheriff office, 21. Declare homelessness as CA State emergency, 23. Budget referral: Solar Powered Lights and Signage Paths Pilot Project, 24. Support AB 2874 hospital closure & emergency care, Action: 28. Budget update hearing #2, 29. Ballot Initiatives, 31. Vacancy as Condition of Unlawful Nuisance, 32. Police Review Commission Charter Amendment Recommendations. 34. Home Share Pilot Program, 35. Small Sites Program https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/05_May/City_Council__05-29-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, - Budget and Personnel Committee Meeting Wed, May 30, 5:00 pm 2001 center St, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Housing Advisory Commission – Housing Trust Fund Subcommittee, Wed, May 30, 8:00 am, 2180 Milvia

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Thursday, May 31, 2018

No city meetings found/posted

Friday, June 1, 2018

No city meetings found/posted

Saturday, June 2, 2018

No city meetings found/posted

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Berkeley Sunday Streets, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm, Shattuck Avenue is closed from Haste to Rose, Mayor meet-up at PIQ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

http://www.sundaystreetsberkeley.org/

__________________________

Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week three May 29, The War Economy, 12:30 pm CA State Capitol West Steps, Sacramento https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

Kelly will continue to post the weekly summary while away for college reunion and family visits. The weekly summary may post early or late around travel Check the website for updates. https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

To see what happened at Berkeley City Council meetings in bite size by subject videos go to Watch Berkeley Gov, a new YouTube channel and read about the project by Dave Margulius at https://davemargulius.com/introducing-watch-berkeley-gov/