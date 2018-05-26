In the wake of yet another mass shooting in Texas, many Americans are asking, what will it take for Congress to restrict access to guns? The inconvenient truth is most lawmakers have a pervasive fear of the NRA and wish to maintain their charmed life style uninterrupted, a generous salary, Cadillac health care and virtually no accountability especially if they live in “safe” Congressional districts.

A few offered the same insane remedy – arm the teachers!

A terrifying statistic, 82 percent of teenagers are more likely to die from violence than their peers in the developed world.

These apathetic, laissez- faire, attitudes need to change.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. Vote out any member receiving NRA funding. 2. Parents allowing their children access to firearms which are used in the commission of a crime must be regarded as accessories and charged a heavy fine commensurate with the gravity of the crime - and possible jail time. 3. Concerned citizens are urged to write or call the IRS and demand the NRA lose its 501©(3) non-profit status and pay back taxes from the date of their incorporation in 1975. 4. As John Paul Stevens, the eminent former Supreme Court Justice, opinioned recently in the New York Times, it is past time to repeal the Second Amendment which currently allows Americans to purchase unlimited quantities of weapons. 70 percent of Americans do not possess weapons which mean a majority of Americans are held hostage to the whims of a small minority.