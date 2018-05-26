Like two alley cats facing off, Trump and Kim Jong-un have hissed at each other for quite some time. By pulling out of the summit, Trump has slinked off in defeat. Perhaps, Trump realized that his diplomacy by a 140 character Tweet was not going to be good enough to reach a satisfactory deal with the wily Kim. Rather than be embarrassed at the summit, Trump canceled it.

By canceling, Trump won't get the instant satisfaction he longed for, but the summit should still take place to avoid further misunderstandings. If nothing else, a face-to-face meeting is better than trading insults via Tweet and the North Korean state media. Negotiations are better than war.

Now Kim wins the face-off and Trump looks like, well . . . a dotard.

Now maybe the two Koreas can reach their own peace agreement and be rewarded with co-Nobel Peace prizes.