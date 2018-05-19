Often converted from existing spaces or built as simple single-story structures, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) such as backyard cottages and garage conversions are one of the cheapest ways to build new homes. With recent legislative changes, dozens of ADUs have been built in Berkeley in the last two years.

However, for the homeowner interested in building an ADU but lacking the ability to finance it, or the willingness to be a landlord, currently options are limited. ADUs can only be rented, not sold.

Allowing separate sale of an ADU, or subdivision of backyards, would give first time homebuyers in Berkeley a low cost option – perhaps as low as $200,000 to $300,000. It would also give homeowners a way to cash out part of their property without having to move. Finally, during recessions, the ability to sell of part of one's property could help people keep their homes.

To keep our communities intact we need to create low cost options between renting and conventional home-ownership. For-sale ADUs can be one of them.