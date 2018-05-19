The Editor's Back Fence

This week we've again moved the new issue publication date to Saturday to make sure the Activist's Calendar can be ready in time. And also, I'm going to try to post new editorials mid-week instead of on Fridays, so regular readers should look for them then. And there's more to come this weekend and beyond. If you want to get an emailed reminder of new content, you can sign up by emailing subscribe@berkeleydailyplanet.com.