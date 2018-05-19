Worth Noting:





May 21, deadline to register to vote in the June 5 primary https://registertovote.ca.gov/ It is not too late to request absentee ballot if you are not already a permanent vote by mail voter

May 29, ballots on Street Light Assessment and Stormwater fee will be counted. Ballots may be delivered at beginning of City Council meeting to be counted if not already in the mail.

Ballots may be delivered at beginning of City Council meeting to be counted if not already in the mail. City Council Agenda for May 29 is published with critical items in BOLD available for comment by emailing council@cityofberkeley.info or calling your council member. Agenda: Consent 5. Commissioners Manual, 14. Secure Storage for homeless, support AB 2308 cigarette filter ban, oppose AB 2923 placing BART in charge of local Zoning, 19. Audit Alameda Co Sheriff office, 21. Declare homelessness as CA State emergency, 24. Support AB 2874 hospital closure & emergency care, Action: 28. Budget update hearing #2, 29. Ballot Initiatives, 31. Vacancy as Condition of Unlawful Nuisance, 32. Police Review Commission Charter Amendment Recommendations. 34. Home Share Pilot Program, 35. Small Sites Program https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/05_May/City_Council__05-29-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Thursday - Public hearing in Pleasanton – conditional use permits from E&B Natural Resources to inject oil/chemical waste into Alameda Co aquifers being considered

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Himalayan Fair, Sun, May 20, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm, Live Oak Park,

Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series – City Sponsored, Sun, May 20, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Rose Garden

Monday, May 21, 2018

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Urban Shield, Mon, May 21, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: Discussion of Urban Shield and Community Preparedness

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx

documentary Wilder than Wild: Fire, Forests, and the Future, Mon, May 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Q&A afterwards about the growing epidemic of urban wildfires in California. Fueled by climate change, the panel with me will be UC Berkeley fire scientist Scott Stephens, Berkeley firefighter Mike Shuken, and filmmakers Kevin White and Stephen Most. Tickets $15.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wilder-than-wild-film-screening-discussion-tickets-45248316934?aff=eac2&link_id=0&can_id=295b0aaf0d7ca3634d32ed5af4e02c63&source=email-may-newsletter-wilder-than-wild&email_referrer=email_355078&email_subject=may-newsletter-wilder-than-wild

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, May 21,

Budget and Personnel Subcommittee , 5:30 pm , 2001 Center Street, 2 nd Floor,

, 2001 Center Street, 2 Floor, Regular Meeting, 7:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, Council Chambers, Agenda: Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, Costa-Hawkins, dfining “New Construction”, exemption of ADU, Golden Duplex exemption, ballot measure reduced fee for partially exempt units

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, Mon, May 21, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: Summer Preview, RFP process

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Civic Arts Commission, Mon, May 21,

Public Art Subcommittee, 9:00 am – 10:00 am 2180 Milvia, 6 th Floor, Redwood Room

2180 Milvia, 6 Floor, Redwood Room Arts Education Subcommittee, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet Café

Mental Health Commission – Site Visit Subcommittee, 6:30 pm, 2000 University, Au Coquelet Café

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Transfer station rebuild, street sweeping improvement plan, single use foodware and litter reduction,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, May 21, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Caring for Our Community – forum on how we can respond to the needs of people who are houseless, Tue, May 22, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1305 University Ave, The Way Church, Welcome and opening Pastor McBride and Councilmember Cheryl Davila

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Civic Arts Commission, Wed, May 23, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: BART Plaza, Arts&Culture Plan, T1 North Berkeley Senior Center Public Art, 2019 Grants, Rep to DRC, Public Art Budget

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, NO AGENDA posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Community Health Commission – Cannabis Subcommittee, Wed, May 23, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1805 San Pablo, Casa Latina

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, Wed, May 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: Measure GG Tax Rate Adjustment recommendation to Council, 5 year Disaster Preparedness Services Plan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, Wed, May 23, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: EBCE (East Bay Community Energy), Microgrids, Incentivizing Energy Efficiency and Electrification, Impacts of Ride-sharing,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed, May 23, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, Agenda: Homeless Policy, Community needs, Skills training-low income residents, banking and business loans low income residents, extended hour childcare,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, Wed, May 23, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: F/U Community Policing Equity Report, Lexipol policies, BPD response to public records request,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Community Health Commission, Thur, May 24, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Workplan – priorities, health inequity impacting minority groups, healthy food security, Alta Bates closure,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, Thur, May 24, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: MHSA Innovations Technology Suite Project Public Hearing, AB2156, Suicide prevention, Health Disparities/Equity Report,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, May 24, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

2200 MLK Jr Way – convert 1-story office building to single family home (staff-approve)

– convert 1-story office building to single family home (staff-approve) 2580 Bancroft –DEIR public hearing, demolish rear half City Landmarked Fred Turner Building, construct mixed use with 122 units

–DEIR public hearing, demolish rear half City Landmarked Fred Turner Building, construct mixed use with 122 units 1157 Virginia – construct 2-story 1680 sq ft single family dwelling at rear of lot with existing 1218 sq ft single family dwelling (staff approve)

– construct 2-story 1680 sq ft single family dwelling at rear of lot with existing 1218 sq ft single family dwelling (staff approve) 2538-2542 Durant – merge 2 parcels, construct 5-story mixed use 32 dwelling units, variance request - dwelling units ground floor next to and behind existing 12-unit building, (staff opposed to variance and approve

Keep Oil Waste out of Alameda Co Aquifers now, Thur, May 24, 1:30 pm, 200 Old Bernal Ave, Pleasanton,

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/keep-oil-waste-out-of-alameda-co-aquifers-now-may-24/

Friday, May 25, 2018

No city meetings found

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series – City Sponsored, Sun, May 26, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Rose Garden

Sunday, May 27, 2018

Indivisible East Bay, Sun, May 27, 1:00 pm 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement

https://indivisibleeb.org/upcoming-events/

Monday, May 28, 2018 – Memorial Day Holiday

Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week two May 21, Linking Systemic Racism and Poverty, 2:00 pm CA State Capitol South Steps, Sacramento https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

To see what happened at Berkeley City Council meetings in bite size by subject videos go to Watch Berkeley Gov, a new YouTube channel and read about the project by Dave Margulius at https://davemargulius.com/introducing-watch-berkeley-gov/