Members of Congress are finally speaking out condemning Israel over its brutal “Gestapo” actions. This comes amid growing international outrage over the bloodshed.

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific slaughter of at least 52 Palestinian protesters and injuries to thousands more. This has nothing to do with defense,” said Rep. John Yarmuth. We are witnessing the use of force against civilians to stifle civil unrest. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assertion that the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem is part of a “pursuit of peace.” raises chutzpah to a new level. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy demanded that “Israel must be held to account”. Shooting unarmed Palestinians did not justify such a disproportionate response and is deplorable. It should be thoroughly investigated and anyone responsible must be held accountable.”

Leahy demanded that the State Department prohibit aid or training to foreign military units found to be responsible for human rights violations.

Successive right-wing Israeli governments have aggressively expanded Jewish settlements in the West Bank, on stolen Palestinians land justifying their brutish actions on a “divine edict” that they were the “chosen people” while condemning Palestinians to live in the world’s largest prison from which there is no escape. It is time we stop shedding crocodile tears and take real meaningful action. At a minimum the US must cut off all military and economic aid to support the Israeli war machine and demand the blockade of Gaza be lifted immediately.