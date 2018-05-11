Berkeley police arrested two men early Monday morning on suspicion of weapons offenses after police found a gun in their car following a search.

Police said an officer saw a car with a missing front license plate in the 900 block of Ashby Avenue and approached the vehicle at 12:24 a.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

The officer walked over to speak with the two men at a gas station, but Frankel said one man saw the officer coming and used his cell phone and another turned around to pay for gas to avoid conversation.

The two men allegedly had an "unrolled marijuana cigarette" in the center armrest, which Frankel said prompted a search of the car.

An officer found a firearm on the passenger seat under a bag where one of the men had been sitting, according to police.

Javon Lee and Edward Riley, both 22 years old and both of Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a loaded firearm without being a registered owner.