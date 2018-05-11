Worth Noting:





Sunday – Bike tour of Cohousing and Coop communities, RSVP to participate

Monday - Town Hall with Barbara Lee is sold out

Town Hall with Barbara Lee is sold out Tuesday – City Council – long agenda with 32 items on consent, important agenda items are highlighted with bold type

long agenda with 32 items on consent, Wednesday – Planning Commission holding public hearing on urban agriculture

holding public hearing on urban agriculture Thursday – Transportation Commission has Bike share contract (FORD bikes) amendment on the agenda, packet does not contain substance of amendment.

Poor Peoples Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival starts Monday with six weekly themes, Week one May 13 – 19, Child Poverty, Women and the Disabled https://www.tikkun.org/nextgen/a-conversation-with-rev-barber-chair-of-the-poor-peoples-campaign

Sunday, May 13, 2018 – Mother’s Day

Bike Tour Affordable Cohousing & Cooperative Communities, Sun, May 13, 10:00 pm – 4:00 pm, RSVP to participate, starts at 2220 Sacramento St.

https://www.meetup.com/ebcoho/events/249542628/

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, May 13, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/

Monday, May 14, 2018

City Council Agenda Committee, Mon, May 14, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: planning for Council May 29 meeting, items 2. update Commissioner’s Manual, 10: Small Sites Housing Program, 11. Secure storage for Homeless, 12. Banning Cigarettes with filters of any kind 13. Request Increase County Mental Health Beds, 15. Support community requests audit Alameda Co Sheriff Office Budget 17. Request Gov Brown declare Homelessness State Emergency, 19. Pilot project Solar Powered lights and signage for 3 different evacuation paths. 21. Ballot tabulation lighting levy, 22. Ballot tabulation stormwater levy 25. GoBerkeley adjustable parking space rates, 27 a. & b. Home share pilot program,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board - Outreach, Mon, May 14, 5:45 pm, 2001 Center, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Peace and Justice Commission, Mon, May 14, 7:00 pm – 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Internet Platforms, Prohibiting City contracts with vendors providing services to ICE, City Council May 15 Item 27 tone with Police

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Youth Commission, Mon, May 14, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission – Foodware Subcommittee, Mon, May 14, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, 2530 San Pablo, Ecology Center, Preliminary meeting, single use foodware, litter reduction

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Town Hall with Barbara Lee, Mon, May 14 – sold out Albany Community Center

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/town-hall-with-congresswoman-barbara-lee-tickets-45697415199

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, May 14, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano near front of closed Oaks Theater - construction is starting for transformation of old Oaks Theater into climbing gym

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Housing Advisory Commission – RFP Subcommittee, Tue, May 15, 4:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Ironwood Room, Agenda: Open Door Proposal, Analysis RFP responses

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Mental Health Commission – Diversity Subcommittee, Tue, May 15, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Berkeley City Council, Tue, May 15, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: (items 1-32 on consent) 8. Parklet ordinance, 20. Increase porta potty contract by $240,000, 24. Disaster preparedness multi-family housing, 27. Establish tone and direction as City moves forward with improvements to Berkeley Police Dept and Police Review Commission, 28. Request that City Manager hold event on current BART guidelines for North Berkeley BART station housing development. 29. Direct City Manager to compile and publish Council referrals and status. 35. Marina Fee Increases, 38. Proposed Budget Update, 39. Ballot initiatives 40. ADU ordinance, 42. Emergency Preparedness training, 43. Vacancy as unlawful nuisance, 44. Replace City Signs, 45. Consider PRC Charter Amendment Recommendations.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/05_May/City_Council__05-15-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Animal Care Commission, Wed, May 16, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: Dog walkers increase to 8 dogs at one time, large dog play area

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Landlord 101, Wed, May 16, 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm, 2125 Milvia, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Commission on Aging, Wed, May 16, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, Wed, May 16, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Urban agriculture, Cannabis sales at existing nurseries, Subcommittee on Affordable Housing and Community Benefits

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Design Review Committee, Thur, May 17, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: majority recommendations

2120 Berkeley Way – renovate existing 3-story office building adding 3-stories, total 6 stories

2434 San Pablo Ave – replacement self-service car wash with tunnel wash

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Thur, May 17, 7:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Certification, application, matching funds, Mary Kay Lacey, Lori Droste, Rashi Kesarwani, Alfred Twu

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, Thur, May 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst, North Berkeley Senior Center, agenda not posted, Contact Alene Pearson, 510.981.7489

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, Thur, May 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda not posted, secretary Dechen Tsering 981-5394

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, Thur, May 17, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center: Agenda: Bike Share (Ford Bike) contract amendment, Welcome to Berkeley Signs

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

District 2 – Cheryl Davila-Open Office Hours, Thur, May 17, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 2500 San Pablo, Caffe on San Pablo formerly Caffe Trieste

Friday, May 18, 2018

No city meetings found for Friday, May 18

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Strawberry Creek Park Renovation Project Workshops, Sat, May 19, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Corporation Yard – Green Room, Agenda: Final design Phase 1, renovation soccer, tennis, volleyball courts, accessibility, Phase 2 replacement bathroom

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series – City Sponsored, Sun, May 20, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Rose Garden

_________________________________________

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

To see what happened at Berkeley City Council meetings in bite size by subject videos go to Watch Berkeley Gov, a new YouTube channel and read about the project by Dave Margulius at https://davemargulius.com/introducing-watch-berkeley-gov/

May 21, deadline to register to vote in the June 5 primary https://registertovote.ca.gov/ It is not too late to request absentee ballot if you are not already a permanent vote by mail voter

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html