In case you missed Island City Opera’s January 21 performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera Kaschey, The Immortal, which featured German-born mezzo-soprano Katja Heuzeroth as a sensational Kascheyevna, the multi-dimensional daughter of the evil sorcerer Kaschey, you have a new opportunity to hear Katja Heuzeroth sing excerpts from this opera on May 13, 3:00-5:00, at the Triton Art Museum in Santa Clara. Katja Heuzeroth, who made her professional debut at the Bayreuth Festival at the age of 21, has recently relocated to the Bay Area. For more information on Katja Heuzeroth, see my review of Kaschey, The Immortal in these pages on January 21, 2018, as well as my Profile of Katja Heuzeroth in the February 4, 2018 issue. On May 13, not only will Katja Heuzeroth sing excerpts from this opera but she’ll also sing the mezzo-soprano role in Mozart’s Requiem conducted by Tamami Honma. In addition, the program offers a new work by Luis Andre Cobo, who was chosen along with Tamami Honma as Best of the Bay by San Francisco Classical Voice. This concert is well worth a trip to Santa Clara!