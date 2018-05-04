Four suspects have been arrested for a string of three unrelated robberies in Berkeley in a four-hour period on Sunday afternoon and evening but a fifth suspect is still at large, police said. The first robbery occurred at the Kathmandu Market and Deli in the 2500 block of Telegraph Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when a suspect entered the business, stole a can of soda and punched an employee in the face when the employee confronted him, according to Berkeley police.

The suspect, later identified as 48-year-old homeless man Kenyatta Massey, was stopped by police nearby at Telegraph Avenue and Haste Street and was arrested on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, police said. In the second incident, which occurred at about 7:11 p.m., a male victim was sitting at a bus top in front of the Bank of America at 2129 Shattuck Ave. when two suspects approached him, according to police.

One of the suspects asked the victim about his phone and then both suspects suddenly attacked him and took his computer bag and phone, police said.

A male witness tried to intervene but he was punched in the face by one of the suspects, according to police.

The witness's girlfriend then pepper-sprayed the suspect and both suspects fled ran westbound on Center Street while two good Samaritans chased them, police said.

Police arrested one of the suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Stanley Trotter, nearby in the 2000 block of Center Street, but the second suspect, who hasn't yet been notified, fled northbound on Center Street and remains at large, according to police.

Trotter was arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false identification and on a warrant for another case, police said.

Berkeley robbery detectives ask anyone who has information about the robbery or the suspect who's still at large to call police at (510) 981-5742.

In the third robbery, which was reported to police at 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, a male victim told police that he met a woman through a social media website but when he went to meet her in the 1900 block of Haste Street, he was confronted by two men.

The victim tried to run away but he was tackled by one of the suspects, who physically assaulted him until he gave up his property, police said.

The victim eventually managed to escape and responding officers were able to arrest a suspect who was later identified as Christian Wallace 22, of Berkeley, according to police.

While officers were speaking with the victim, a police dispatcher got a call about a suspicious person who was hiding in a silver car in a parking lot on the 1900 block of Haste Street, police said.

Responding officers then found the second suspect, later identified as Darrell Finney 27, of Berkeley, hiding in a parked car, according to police.

Both Finney and Wallace were found in possession of some of the victim's property, police said.

The two men are being held on suspicion of robbery and receiving stolen property.

