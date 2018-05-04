United States Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, has canceled her scheduled appearance as the commencement speaker at this weekend's graduation at the University of California at Berkeley due to the ongoing statewide-University of California system employee's strike, the university announced on Monday.

The university said Harris' cancellation comes while the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Service Unit Local 3299 has called for a speaker boycott during the 3-day strike that started Monday. The commencement is scheduled for Saturday.

"Due to the ongoing labor dispute, Sen. Harris regretfully cannot attend and speak at this year's commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley," Harris' office said in a statement to the university. "She wishes the graduates and their families a joyous commencement weekend and success for the future. They are bright young leaders, and our country is counting on them."

The university said Carol T. Christ, the first female chancellor in UC Berkeley history, will replace Harris.