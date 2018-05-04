Thank you for this week's column. I live a stone's throw from People's Park and never have had a problem with the people there. I know who stands on the southwest corner. I also know that drug dealers come in from all around and the students walk or drive by, get their product and move on. I get to see it all and so do the police from UC and Berkeley. Since they do nothing about it and consider it a day's work, so do the neighbors. It is condoned by the police. The neighbors know that, because we have been told by the police that nothing is happening. We live and let live and violence is rarely a component of that park, yet it does erupt now and then on the people that hang out in it and do business there. I do not know of any neighbor who has had anything happen to them in my 28 years of residency near the park.

I just wanted to send you a youtube video put out by Robin from the Here/There First They Came For the Homeless encampment...It is very dark visually in the beginning, but you can hear Jesse and Mike Zint quite well on it. It becomes much lighter and brighter as Robin shows the real star, Ani, the 82 year-old nun who lives at the encampment. She is great and is taken care of by Stacy and the fellow campers. They really care for and love her and she is helped with almost everything by these saints. She still lives in misery, as you will hear, bu/t it is eased by those around her.