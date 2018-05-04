Monday is the first day California residents can vote in the June 5 statewide primary election, San Mateo County election officials announced.

Every registered voter will receive a vote-by-mail ballot this year due to the California Voter's Choice Act, according to election officials.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day on June 5 and received by June 8 to be accepted.

"Vote Centers" will replace traditional polling centers to offer voter registration, multilingual assistance and disabled access voting options, election officials said.

To vote in the June 5 primary, voters must be registered by May 21, according to California Secretary of State election information.