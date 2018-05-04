



Monday - Police Review Commission (PRC) to complete the review and revision of the PRC Reform Subcommittee proposed Charter amendment,

Wednesday - Police Equity Report at the Police Review Commission, report showing Berkeley policing bias/racial profiling to be reviewed, Community forum – panel on Access and Disability Rights

June 5 Primary vote by mail ballots start arriving this week. You can still register to vote and/or request vote by mail ballot, but don't delay http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail/

Sunday, May 6, 2018

Relax, no meetings, events found,

Monday, May 7, 2018

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Paid Family Leave, Mon, May 7, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Pine Office Room 5th Floor, Agenda: discussion Recommendations18 a&b from April 13 City Council

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/paidfamilyleavesubcommittee/

Personnel Board, Mon, May 7, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Update on number of temporary employees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission – Special Meeting, 6:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: complete review and revisions of proposed Charter amendment from the Commission Reform Subcommittee https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Police_Review_Commission/Commissions/2018/2018-05-07-PRC-pkt.pdf

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – a special meeting is listed on the Berkeley City Community Calendar, however, no agenda or meeting notice is on the Rent Stabilization Board website for a Mon, May 7, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, May 7, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Urban Shield Council Subcommittee, Tue, May 8, 1:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Agenda: NICRIC, MOU as discussed last meeting, Agenda not posted.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Urban_Shield_Subcommittee.aspx

Berkeley City Council – Special Session, Tues, May 8, 6:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: 2019 Budget, T1 Bond report, Parks, Recreation Waterfront capital improvement update, Public Works projects planned for 2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/05_May/City_Council__05-08-2018_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board, Tue, May 8, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, 1821 Catalina Ave, Thousand Oaks Baptist Church , Agenda: Special Project Grant requests, planned expenditures 2018, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Solano_BID_Board.aspx

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Berkeley Forum on Access and Disability Rights, Wed, May 9, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, 3075 Adeline, Ed Roberts Campus, Agenda: Progress on and challenges to access for persons with disabilities, Panel Karen Nakamura UCB Chair in Disability, Silva Yea, Staff Attorney, Rita Moran Moderator

Commission on Labor, Wed, May 9, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: work plan, homeless youth, paid family leave, living wage ordinance revisions,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed, May 9, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: T1, PRW Capital Improvement projects, urban pollinator habitat, tree donations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Police Equity report (to be delivered)

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Displacement &Gentrification: How did we get here and how do we stop it, Thur, May 10, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 2043 San Pablo, Neyborly, The Poet’s Corner, RSVP requested

https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/displacement-gentrification-20180510

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, May 10, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, South Branch Library, Agenda: City-Wide Green Development, Stormwater Infrastructure, Removing Plastic Microfibers

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Homeless Commission, Thur, May 10, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: non-abandoned property, Pathways Project, acquisition 1001, 1007, 1009 University, 1925 Ninth St,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, May 10, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, staff recommend approve of all listed projects

1711 & 1713 MLK Jr Way – legalize conversion of existing commercial spaces, increase bedrooms on parcel from 3 to 15, reduced parking 8 to 0

– legalize conversion of existing commercial spaces, increase bedrooms on parcel from 3 to 15, reduced parking 8 to 0 1338-1340 Kains Ave – raise 1-story duplex, increase bedrooms from 3 to 7, add accessory building with full bath

– raise 1-story duplex, increase bedrooms from 3 to 7, add accessory building with full bath 803 Folger Ave – 4 new 3-story 3000 sq ft live/work units, convert 1 st floor of two of the buildings to two 1000 sq ft offices

– 4 new 3-story 3000 sq ft live/work units, convert 1 floor of two of the buildings to two 1000 sq ft offices 3000 Shattuck – 5-story, 23 dwelling, mixed use building with ground floor retail and 4 BMR (below market rental),

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Small Business, Thur, May 10, time location, agenda unknown, not posted call secretary Kerry Birnbach 981-7180, subcommittee members Droste, Hahn, Harrison, Maio

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Council_8/Small_Business_Subcommittee.aspx

Friday, May 11, 2018

Reduced service day city services, check that service is available before going

Saturday, May 12, 2018

March for Our Health – Medicare for All - SB 562, Sat, May 12, 1:00 pm, Oscar Grant/Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, endorsed by Sunflower Alliance

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/march-for-our-health-may-12/

Sunday, May 13, 2018 – Mother’s Day

Indivisible Berkeley General Assembly, Sun, May 13, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, 1970 Chestnut St, Finnish Hall, General Assembly meeting,

https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/