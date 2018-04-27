The University of California at Berkeley announced today in a press release that construction of a 1000-bed privately developed dormitory on the site of People's Park will begin in 2020.



According to the release:



"As part of a comprehensive effort to address challenges facing the campus and its urban neighbors, UC Berkeley will redevelop and revitalize People’s Park. Today, Chancellor Carol Christ announced the university’s plans to build on the site a new residential facility for students and make land available for the construction of permanent supportive housing for members of the city’s homeless population. Plans also call for setting aside part of the 2.8-acre property for open and recreational space, as well as a physical memorial honoring the park’s history and legacy.



"With as many as 1,000 beds planned, the new student housing represents a significant step towards meeting the chancellor’s stated goal of doubling the campus’s residential capacity. At the same time, supportive housing will be located in a separate, independently operated building and will have 75 to 125 apartments that will provide safe and supervised living for homeless Berkeley residents.



"More information about the plans and proposals can be found here."